Stewart Executive Vice President Beth Fowler Honored with HousingWire’s 2022 Women of Influence Award

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) announced today that Beth Fowler is a recipient of the 2022 Woman of Influence Award presented by HousingWire. The annual award, now in its 12th year, honors 50 women shaping and propelling the mortgage, real estate and fintech industries forward.

The Women of Influence are selected by HousingWire’s Selection Committee based on their professional achievements within their respective organizations. Contributions to the overall industry, community outreach, client impact and personal success also factor into the committee’s decision.

“I am honored and inspired to be included in this distinguished group of women,” said Fowler. “I have been fortunate to work with amazing teammates and am truly proud and appreciative of our continued ability to add scale and depth to Stewart’s suite of Lender Services these last two years. As we navigate an ever-changing market, we are sure to maintain focus on presenting our customers with the most effective and innovative products and solutions while equipping our employees with the best tools to deliver quality and service.”

Fowler serves as Executive Vice President of Stewart’s Lender Services division, a critical business line servicing the broader real estate marketplace, overseeing the industry evolution of centralized, national and digital solutions. She drives strategy solutions for real estate lenders, originators, servicers and investors while helping the industry move closer toward digital homebuying and closing. In the past two years, she has successfully integrated seven newly acquired companies into the Stewart Lender Services family, including leaders in real estate innovation like Informative Research and Cloudvirga, as well as increasing the impact of Stewart Valuation Intelligence. The result has been expanded modern solutions and services for Stewart customers and clients.

“Beth Fowler continues to exemplify and cultivate excellence at Stewart,” said Fred Eppinger, Stewart Chief Executive Officer. “Her accomplishments are a direct result of her dedication to improving and modernizing the customer home ownership experience, and her work will have a lasting impact on our journey toward becoming the Premier Title Services Company. We are delighted to watch Beth expand her organization while leaving her footprint on the industry’s shift to digital solutions.”

For more on Fowler’s professional achievements and her key role in leading Stewart’s lender services division, visit her 2022 Women of Influence Award page.

About Stewart

Stewart (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we are dedicated to becoming the premier title services company and we are committed to doing so by partnering with our customers to create mutual success. Learn more at stewart.com.

