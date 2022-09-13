SRM Named Among the 2022 Best Places to Work in Memphis by the Memphis Business Journal for the Second Consecutive Year

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SRM (Strategic Resource Management), an independent advisory firm serving financial institutions and other industries across North America and Europe, announced the company was recognized as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Memphis by the Memphis Business Journal (MBJ).

MBJ recognizes companies that nurture their employees’ growth, treat them with respect, and fairly compensate them. This award is based on research from Quantum Workplace, a leading employee engagement firm. They send anonymous surveys to employees with a variety of closed and open-ended questions on culture, camaraderie, management, communication, and other valuable employee-centric criteria. Average scores from these surveys determine the final rankings and awards.

“We are honored to be recognized once again as a top place to work in Memphis,” said Brad Downs, CEO of SRM. “As we celebrate our 30th anniversary this year, it’s rewarding to know that we’ve created an environment where our employees feel valued, respected, and proud to develop their careers. As we continue to evolve as a company, providing best-in-class service to our clients and our employees remains our number one goal. Hiring a diverse group of professionals from the Memphis area and beyond enables us to expand our client offerings and meet market demands. It’s an exciting time for SRM.”

“The way companies work has evolved tremendously in recent years, and we’ve strived to provide an environment that satisfies employee needs and expectations. This recognition proves we’re on the right path,” said Tammy Owens, SRM’s EVP of Human Resources. “SRM’s core philosophy of serving clients and employees has not wavered in over three decades. The firsthand feedback and Best Places to Work survey results indicate that our employees enjoy the challenges and the rewards of a career at SRM.”

SRM will join MBJ and other Memphis-based companies also being recognized for this achievement on Tuesday, September 13, at Overton Park Shell to celebrate this year’s awards.

About Best Places to Work in Memphis

Every year, the Memphis Business Journal recognizes the Best Places to Work. MBJ partners with national research firm Quantum Workplace to determine Memphis’ Best Places to Work. All nominated companies participate in an anonymous employee engagement survey coordinated and conducted by Quantum Workplace. The survey includes numerous closed- and open-ended questions. The average scores of employee questionnaires determine the final Best Places to Work rankings. Companies compete in Micro, Small, Medium, and Large Categories based on employment numbers, though nominees must have at least ten full-time, permanent employees to qualify. For more information, visit https://www.bizjournals.com/memphis/news/2022/08/02/finalists-named-2022-best-places-to-work.html

About SRM

SRM (Strategic Resource Management) has helped 1,000+ financial institutions add more than $5 billion of value to their bottom line in areas such as payments, digital transformation, core processing, artificial intelligence, digital assets, and overall operating efficiency. SRM has lowered costs, created revenue opportunities, increased productivity, and provided a competitive edge for clients in an environment of constant and accelerating change. Visit www.srmcorp.com for more information, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter for timely and relevant insights.

