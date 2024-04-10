Spring Venture Group Doubles Down on Customer Experience

Sarah Sampson Appointed as First-Ever Chief Experience Officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Careers–Spring Venture Group (SVG), a leading Medicare insurance brokerage, has doubled down on its commitment to improving the Customer Experience (CX) by appointing Sarah Sampson as the organization’s first-ever Chief Experience Officer (CXO). This strategic move underscores SVG’s dedication to its customer-centered philosophy as a differentiator in the highly competitive Medicare landscape.

Along with serving as a key member of Spring Venture Group’s executive team, Sarah will oversee the Customer Experience department which includes Brand Marketing, Customer Experience, Customer Success, Agency Operations, and the newly created Member Services team.

Member Services: Helping Customers Maximize Their Coverage

As part of their mission to empower customers, SVG has integrated Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced customer segmentation into its operations. This means the Member Services team can now effectively reach a broader spectrum of customers, helping them navigate the complexities of Medicare and maximize their benefits.

AI Technology Meets Human Touch

Embracing a tradition of innovation, SVG is getting ready to reveal a further expansion of AI capabilities aimed at augmenting the customer experience. The AI tool will enable a deeper understanding of a customer’s entire coverage and associated benefits. This advancement is anticipated to improve customer engagement and streamline communications.

On-Demand Support

SVG continues to differentiate itself with a focus on post-enrollment customer needs. At the forefront of these efforts is a newly optimized customer portal. Now, users can get a full view of their policy information at any time, allowing them to track application status, find details to help maximize the use of their policy, access to a comprehensive inbox which keeps a record of all policy communications, and the ability to quickly connect with SVG’s support team.

“Sarah has fostered a customer-centric culture throughout the organization,” said Kim Hlobik, Chief Operating Officer at Spring Venture Group. “Her vision has guided the use of AI to help us interact with customers faster, with specific details about their policy. The creation of Member Services is an extension of these efforts, providing concierge service to customers who require an extra level of care.”

With an impressive career spanning over a decade, Sarah has helped national b2b and b2c brands listen, interpret, activate, and maximize customer feedback to deliver meaningful experiences. Prior to joining Spring Venture Group, she served as the Senior Director of customer Insights at SMG, a leading experience management consulting firm.

“Our customers rely on us for trusted, comprehensive support,” said Sarah. “We strive to go above and beyond for every customer, helping ensure they can make the most of their coverage, long after enrolling in a plan through intuitive digital resources.”​​

Through innovations spearheaded by leaders like Sarah, Spring Venture Group is redefining what it means to innovate in the Medicare industry, by staying true to its values of customer-centric service.

About Spring Venture Group

Spring Venture Group (SVG) is the Parent Company of three industry leading direct-to-consumer health insurance comparison agencies, focused on the senior market. SVG blends sophisticated technologies and personalized guidance to create an exceptional customer experience. Fueled by real-time data, SVG’s licensed insurance agents help seniors better understand their insurance options by connecting them with coverage that meets their needs. The Company employs over 1200 professionals and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. To learn more about Spring Venture Group’s job openings and to apply today, visit springventuregroup.com/careers/. For more information, follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Contacts

Matt Lowe



matt.lowe@springventuregroup.com