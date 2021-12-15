Home Business Wire Spiff Ranked First in 11 G2 Sales Compensation Reports
Spiff Ranked First in 11 G2 Sales Compensation Reports

The leading sales commission platform continues to gain momentum with customers, capturing overall leader in Sales Compensation and Sales Performance Categories

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SPM–Spiff, the leading sales commission software for forward-thinking revenue and sales organizations, continues to gain awareness with – and recognition from – sales and finance professionals grappling with the complexities of sales commissions. The company announced today that it is the leader in 11 sales compensation winter reports from G2.com, the largest software marketplace and review platform. Spiff is ranked the overall leader in sales compensation and also sales performance management, a category in which it was also named mid-market leader.

“As sales organizations evolve and grow, so do the complexities associated with variable compensation. For global companies, this can mean hundreds and hundreds of different commissions structures. While it’s no one’s fault, the commission process in most enterprises is no longer transparent, leaving salespeople in the dark regarding one thing that symbolizes the good work they are doing: money,” Jeron Paul, CEO, Spiff, said. “We’ve had a great showing with G2 this year, which is really the highest honor for me because it comes directly from our customers. It demonstrates we’re moving the needle and simplifying a process that has needed new thinking for it to evolve and meet the needs of today’s enterprise.”

Obsessed with making customers happy from day one, Spiff has set out to revolutionize time to value in the Sales Compensation category by focusing on driving faster, more efficient implementation periods for them. G2 recognized those efforts by naming the company a leader in its Mid-Market Implementation Index. In addition, the company led the rankings in 11 reports, representing an increase of five from the Fall reports, which were released in September.

“Our comp plan is complicated — so understanding which rate each deal is paid out at and having a 100 percent picture of your commissions is something we haven’t had before. I would never want to go without Spiff after I’ve been able to use it,” Connor, Account Executive, AppsFlyer, said.

In the Sales Performance Management report, Spiff was an overall leader.

Sean, Account Executive, Emburse, said, “Spiff provides visibility to your sales organization in one neat hub rather than having to keep track of deals in other forms such as Excel. I like how I’m able to communicate and comment on certain deals to make sure there are no discrepancies.”

About Spiff

Spiff is a new class of software that creates trust across the organization by delivering real-time automation of commission calculations and motivates teams to drive top-line growth. With a combination of an intuitive UI, real-time visibility, and seamless integrations into current systems, Spiff is the first choice among high-growth businesses. Spiff’s sales compensation platform enables finance and sales operations teams to self-manage complex incentive compensation plans and provides transparency for sales teams.

Contacts

Phil LeClare

Spiff PR

617-209-9406

phil@spiff.com

