SPIE and Photonics Media Announce Finalists for 2022 Prism Awards

BELLINGHAM, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Industry giants and emerging challengers will be honored at the Prism Awards in a ceremony in January 2022 at SPIE Photonics West. The annual event, now in its 14th year, recognizes industrial innovation in photonics in multiple categories. For the consideration of the 2022 Prism Awards, SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, and media partner Photonics Media received 120 applications from 18 countries.

Rapidly growing technology areas such as quantum, displays, augmented and virtual reality, sensing, and autonomous transportation reflect the achievements of this year’s entries and finalists. Newer companies such as Avegant, Class 5, and Stratio, will share the stage alongside industry heavyweights such as Hamamatsu, ColdQuanta, Toshiba, Leica, and ams Osram. With ten categories ranging from scientific lasers, quantum, and sensing to biomedical devices, industrial lasers, and software, the Prism Awards once again offer a terrific range of the latest products and technical innovations across optics and photonics.

“The 2022 Prism Award finalists represent the most impactful innovations of the optics and photonics industry,” said SPIE CEO Kent Rochford. “Whether they are working on healthcare-related technologies, quantum-focused advances, or making self-driving vehicles safer for our roads, these are the scientists, engineers, and companies that are striving to make our lives better by bringing these exciting commercial products to market. We look forward to recognizing and congratulating all the nominees as well as announcing the winners in person at Photonics West.”

“The Prism Awards celebrate the wide reach of photonics in virtually every aspect of our world, from medicine and manufacturing, research, communications, transportation and entertainment,” said Photonics Media CEO and President Tom Laurin. “We’re pleased to continue our longstanding partnership with SPIE, now in its 14th year, as we once again honor those that are taking the industry to new heights of technical achievement. We applaud the nominees and wish them the best of luck for the January presentation.”

A full list of the Prism Award finalists and their competing technologies:

Augmented & Virtual Reality

Avegant Corp, AG-30L

Luxexcel, VisionPlatform™

Metalenz, Metalenz

Autonomous Vehicles

Labsphere, Permaflect® Targets

Leica Geosystems, BLK2FLY

Lumotive, Meta- Lidar ™ Platform

Better Sensing

Emberion, VS20 VIS-SWIR Camera

Stratio, Inc., BeyonSense

SWIR Vision Systems, Acuros® eSWIR Camera

Biomedical Devices

OmniVision, Inc, OVMed® OH0FA

PlenOptika, QuickSee

Research Instruments Corporation, LPXS

Displays

ams OSRAM, TSL2521 – Ambient Light Sensor with optional Flicker Detection

BRELYON, Ultra Reality Display

Jade Bird Display (JBD), 0.13” MicroLED Display

Industrial Lasers

Civan Lasers, OPA 6 Weld

Litilit, Neolit

TOPTICA Eagleyard, µMOPA

Manufacturing & Test

ficonTEC, Wafer-level Tester for PICs

LightPath Technologies, Freeform Optics

Nanoscribe GmbH & Co. KG, Nanoscribe, Quantum X align

Quantum

ColdQuanta, Albert: The Quantum Emulator Machine

Hamamatsu, Quantum Cascade Photodetector (QCD)

Toshiba, Quantum Key Distribution System

Scientific Lasers

Class 5 Photonics, White Dwarf WD-1300-dual

Fyla Laser, SCH

Stuttgart Instruments, Alpha

Software

Direct Machining Control, DMC 5-axis Module

MEETOPTICS, MEETOPTICS Search

Zemax, OpticStudio STAR Module

