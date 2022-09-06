Space Compass and Skyloom Sign a Term Sheet to Bring Optical Data Relay Services to the Earth Observation Market

TOKYO & OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skyloom and Space Compass (a newly formed joint venture between NTT and SKY Perfect JSAT) today announced that the companies signed a term sheet aimed to launch the first geostationary-based (GEO) data relay service over Asia that will leverage Skyloom’s cutting-edge communication and networking systems for the purpose of serving the rapidly growing Earth-Observation (EO) market for real-time, high-capacity, direct-to-cloud data transfer. The companies plan to deploy the first network infrastructure node over Asia in 2024 and anticipate expanding the GEO constellation to provide additional capacity and global coverage by 2026.

Global EO providers are rapidly expanding their constellations, thus creating immense amounts of data, typically in low-earth-orbit (LEO). The Compass-Skyloom system will provide an avenue for immediate, cost-effective transfer of EO data via GEO satellite direct to cloud so that their customers and end-users can leverage perishable information on a real-time basis. The system will rely on optical/laser communications terminals, enabling fibreless optical communications at the speed of business. The partnership combines the space heritage and operations experience of SKY Perfect JSAT, the telecommunications prowess of NTT, and the cutting-edge innovation of Skyloom to unveil both a joint architecture and service for the EO market.

“This new team, leveraging the state-of-the-art telecom technology and infrastructure solutions of Skyloom, will enable us to jointly deliver best-in-class service to our earth observation customers,” said Koichiro Matsufuji, Co-CEO, Space Compass.

“Skyloom is thrilled to be joining forces with Space Compass – which draws on the strengths of two market leaders in space operations and telecommunications. Together we look forward to providing groundbreaking data transport capabilities to the earth observation market, and this is only the beginning of what’s to come,” said Marcos Franceschini, Founder & CEO, Skyloom Global.

“By this partnership, we are excited to be able to provide ultra high-speed and real time data relay in a very economical manner for our customers as a first step toward a larger non-terrestrial network. We believe optical data relay technology is a keystone to innovate networking and computing in orbit between GEO, LEO and ground,” added Shigehiro Hori, Co-CEO, Space Compass.

About Space Compass Corporation

Space Compass is a joint venture company between NTT, Japanese ICT giant, and SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation, Asia’s largest satellite operator. We will launch a Space Integrated Computing Network to aid the realization of a sustainable society. For more information, visit our corporate website, space-compass.com.

About Skyloom Global Corporation

Skyloom is an Oakland, CA-based telecommunications innovator founded with the mission to develop, deploy, and operate one of the fundamental pieces of tomorrow’s space communication infrastructure for the provision of data transport services on a planetary scale. They leverage deep heritage in space optical communications to enable real time data transfer so that customers and decisionmakers can leverage perishable information. www.skyloom.co

