Sony XPERIA 1 III New Flagship Smartphone: Pre-Orders Begin Now at B&H Photo

Sony elevates the smartphone landscape with the XPERIA 1 III, the first phone with a 4K 120Hz OLED and offering users pro-quality mobile photography with dual focal lengths and ZEISS optics.





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–B&H is pleased to share that pre-orders of the Sony XPERIA 1 III smartphone begin on July 1st. This entry into the smartphone category offers serious mobile enthusiasts the ability to take professional-level photos on-the-go with a triple-camera system that includes a telephoto lens with dual focal lengths. It also expands video and gaming entertainment with a mobile first, a 4K 120 Hz OLED.

Leveraging the company’s professional photography knowledge in the mobile space, Sony equips the XPERIA 1 III with three different lenses (wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto) and a 3D iToF sensor. Joined by advanced AI processing, continuous autofocus, 4K video recording, and a plethora of customizable controls, the Sony XPERIA 1 III is an ideal mobile solution for content creators.

In addition to these highlights, Sony equipped the XPERIA 1 III with a wide range of features that should appeal to mobile gamers of every skill level. From casual to professional, the smooth 6.5″ 21:9 CinemaWide 120 Hz display with 240 Hz motion blur supply stunning visuals, while Dolby Atmos audio envelops gamers in immersive sound from full-range front-firing stereo speakers.

Entertainment and photography advancements are joined by cutting-edge connectivity and power, with support for Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), 4G LTE, and blazing fast 5G Sub-6 network download and streaming speeds. Thanks to Sony’s Smart Connectivity technology, local Wi-Fi networks are scanned before joining to ensure a solid connection and seamless online experience. All this technology is powered by the advanced Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform and protected with Corning Glass and significant water and dust resistance.

Learn more at B&H Explora



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/mobile/pre-orders-begin-july-1st-on-sonys-xperia-1-iii-smartphone

Sony Xperia 1 III 5G Smartphone | Hands-on Review​ Video



https://youtu.be/cCBl_JKjzDM

About B&H Photo Video

As the world’s largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 45 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world’s foremost experts and interviews with some of technology’s most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contacts

Henry Posner



B&H Photo Video



212-615-8820



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/