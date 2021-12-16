Socios.com and the LA Kings Announce Strategic New Partnership

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Socios.com, the all-in-one influence and rewards app for sports fans across the world, continued its North American expansion today with the announcement of a strategic new marketing and advertising partnership with the LA Kings. The new agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, makes Socios.com an official partner of the LA Kings and deepens its ties to passionate sports and entertainment fans across Southern California. Additionally, the new relationship builds on Socios.com’s growing roster of partnerships with major sports teams.

“We are proud to partner with the LA Kings and their global fanbase,” said Socios.com CEO Alexandre Dreyfus. “The Kings have a strong international brand and an exciting new arena naming rights partner. We look forward to introducing their supporters to a new world of fan influence.”

As an official partner of the LA Kings, Socios.com will have the unique opportunity to engage fans each week during the season as a presenting sponsor of the LA Kings “Top 5 Plays of the Week” digital content feature, which will appear on the team’s official website and social channels. Socios.com will also receive enhanced brand awareness across the LA Kings digital ad network as well as penalty box and stadium-visible dasherboards during all LA Kings regular season home games and virtual on-ice and on-glass signage during all of the team’s locally televised, regular season home games.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Socios.com to the LA Kings and our family of partners,” said Josh Veilleux, senior vice president, AEG Global Partnerships. “We are excited to work with them to further strengthen their brand here in Los Angeles and we look forward to bringing even more value to our fans and engaging with them through this dynamic new partnership.”

Socios.com is a direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform that leverages blockchain technology to provide the world’s leading sporting organizations with the tools to engage with and monetize their global fanbases. The company has multiple office locations around the world and has opened new regional headquarters in Madrid, Istanbul, São Paulo and Buenos Aires in 2021, with a new office in North America to open in the near future.

The newest members of the Socios.com family join a network of more than 100 major sporting organizations on the roster, including 25 NBA franchises and the NFL’s New England Patriots. Internationally, the list of Socios.com partners features European soccer giants FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, AC Milan, Atlético Madrid, Valencia Manchester City, Inter Milan, Arsenal and the Argentina and Portugal national soccer teams, as well as a number of leading teams from F1, esports and cricket.

ABOUT SOCIOS.COM

Transitioning passive fans into active fans is essential to the future of sport. Our vision is for an extensive network of the world’s leading sporting organizations to achieve this through Fan Tokens and transactional fan engagement on Socios.com. Fan Tokens, collectible, digital assets minted on the Chiliz blockchain, and the Socios.com fan engagement platform enable the world’s biggest sporting properties to plug into a fan influence and fan reward ecosystem. Socios.com has already generated $200M in revenues for sports teams in 2021. Over 100 major sporting organizations, including UFC®, FC Barcelona, Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Valencia CF, Atletico Madrid, Arsenal, Manchester City and the Argentina and Portugal national teams have partnered with Socios.com. Aston Martin Cognizant and Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN of Formula One™ have launched Fan Tokens. Leading esports organizations Team Heretics, NAVI, OG and Alliance have all launched Fan Tokens on the platform. Three leading IPL sides have also joined the Socios.com roster. Many more leading sports and entertainment properties from around the world are set to launch Fan Tokens in the near future. Chiliz, the crypto unicorn behind the Socios.com platform has 180+ employees and has already opened new regional headquarters in Madrid, Istanbul, São Paulo. The company will open a new office in North America in the near future. Chiliz $CHZ has been listed on a host of major cryptocurrency exchanges around the world, including Coinbase. Socios.com – creators of Fan Tokens – also own www.fantokens.com which will launch soon. The Socios.com app is available in 10 languages. For more information please visit www.socios.com.

ABOUT AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments: Facilities, which through its affiliation with ASM Global, owns, manages or consults with more than 300 preeminent arenas, stadiums, convention centers and performing arts venues around the world; Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; Real Estate, which develops world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like STAPLES Center and L.A. LIVE, Mercedes Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London; Sports, as the world’s largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin; and Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands, and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 160 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.

