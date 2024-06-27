Snapchat Boosts Brand Opportunities: Unveils Sprinklr as First Partner Supporting Public Profiles

Sprinklr is the first Snapchat partner that helps brands manage all organic and paid Snapchat content in one place.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CXM #AI—Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced support for Snapchat Public Profiles for Businesses in Sprinklr Marketing. Brands can post Snapchat Stories, publish Spotlight Content, and promote this organic content with ads all in Sprinklr, saving time and reducing costs while engaging a powerful audience of Gen Z and Millennials.





“Snapchat is a platform designed around authentic connections with your real friends and family. This type of environment is a natural fit for brands looking to build customer loyalty, and we’re committed to making it easier for brands to be part of our community,” said Patrick Harris, President of Americas, Snap Inc. “This expanded partnership with Sprinklr will enhance our ability to help brands find success on Snapchat. We look forward to driving awareness, engagement, and meaningful business results.”

“With hundreds of millions of daily active users, Snapchat is an important platform to reach consumers with significant buying power,” said Sprinklr Founder and Co-CEO, Ragy Thomas. “The most crucial step brands can take to optimize their Snapchat content is managing it in one, unified platform. Brands can use Sprinklr’s single, unified AI-powered platform to easily plan, execute, and measure both organic and paid strategies that create engaging customer experiences on Snapchat.”

With over 800 million monthly active users, Snapchat reaches more than 90 percent of 13- to 24-year-olds in over 25 countries. To tap into this powerful audience with advertisements, brands are encouraged to have a Public Profile that gives them a permanent home on Snapchat where they can be discovered publicly, grow a subscriber base, attract new customers, and sell products.

Brands have been able to manage Snapchat Ads within the Sprinklr platform since 2016. With the integration of Public Profiles, Sprinklr aims to help its customers achieve the following benefits:

Save Time and Reduce Costs: Manage publishing and reporting for multiple Public Profiles in one Sprinklr platform. Today, many enterprises have many Public Profiles for multiple brands, with metrics in disparate locations. With Sprinklr, companies can easily publish content and gain full visibility into performance across multiple brands.

Mitigate Risk: Help confirm content aligns with brand guidelines using Sprinklr's AI-powered content approval paths and message compliance scoring.

Achieve Omnichannel Insight: Seamlessly integrate all social media channels and customer touchpoints in Sprinklr to gain a holistic view of customers' activities and help drive consistent, personalized interactions.

Additional Information:

Learn more about Snapchat Public Profiles for Businesses.

Dig into Sprinklr Marketing.

Check out a Snapchat and Sprinklr customer story, here.

About Sprinklr



Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr’s unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,700 valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 60% of the Fortune 100. Sprinklr’s value to the enterprise is simple: We un-silo teams to make customers happier.

