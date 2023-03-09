Snack POS Adds New Omnichannel Payments Technology and Functionality

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#POS—Snack POS, a fast-growing processor-agnostic restaurant POS software, is proud to announce the launch of its new dual pricing feature, which allows restaurants to clearly display card versus cash pricing on POS terminals at the time of sale.

The new feature addresses the rising costs associated with credit card processing fees, which have become a significant expense for many restaurants. With the dual pricing feature, restaurants can now offer a discounted price for customers who pay with cash or other non-credit card methods while providing transparency at the time of checkout.

“We understand the challenges that restaurants face when it comes to managing costs and profitability, especially in today’s competitive market,” said Shmuly Preizler, Snack CEO. “Our new dual pricing feature is designed to help restaurants reduce the impact of credit card processing fees on their bottom line, while also providing customers with flexibility in their payment options.”

The new feature is available as part of Snack’s restaurant POS software, which is designed to help restaurants streamline their operations, improve efficiency, and provide a seamless experience for both customers and staff. The software includes a wide range of features, including menu management, order management, payment processing, and reporting, as well as support for online ordering and delivery services.

Restaurants that adopt the new dual pricing feature will be able to customize the fee amount, as well as the discount amount for cash payments, to suit their individual needs. The feature also includes robust reporting capabilities, allowing restaurants to track credit card fees and discounts, and analyze their impact on profitability over time.

“We’re excited to offer this new feature to our customers, and we’re confident that it will help them to run their businesses more efficiently and profitably,” said Shmuly Preizler, Snack CEO. “We’re committed to providing the best restaurant POS software on the market, and we believe that this new feature is a testament to that commitment.”

To learn more about Snack’s new dual pricing feature and its restaurant POS software, visit snackhq.com.

About Snack POS

Snack POS is a fast-growing processor-agnostic, omnichannel and feature-rich restaurant software system. The company equips its reseller partners with comprehensive, cutting-edge tools and flexibility to succeed in today’s rapidly changing business environment. Experience the future of restaurant software technology. For more information, visit snackhq.com.

