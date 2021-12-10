Home Business Wire Smartsheet to Host Virtual Investor Day on January 7, 2022
Smartsheet to Host Virtual Investor Day on January 7, 2022

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced that it will host a virtual Investor Day on Friday, January 7, 2022. Smartsheet will host a webcast beginning at 9:00 a.m. PT (12:00 p.m. ET) followed by a live question and answer session. The event will be approximately two hours in length. A live webcast of the event and any presentation materials will be accessible from Smartsheet’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.smartsheet.com. During the question and answer segment, audience members will be able to submit questions via a chat module.

A replay of the live webcast and any presentation materials will be available at https://investors.smartsheet.com after the conclusion of the live event.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the enterprise platform for dynamic work. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Aaron Turner

investorrelations@smartsheet.com

Media Contact:
Chrissy Vaughn

pr@smartsheet.com

