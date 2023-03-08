SmartRent Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results

Delivers 52% Increase in Revenue and Continues to Drive Margin Improvement
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) (“SmartRent” or the “Company”), the leading provider of smart home and property operations solutions for the multifamily industry, today reported financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022. Management is hosting an investor call to discuss results today, March 8, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
Financial and Business Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022
- Revenue of $40.6 million and $167.8 million for Q4 and full year, respectively, up 17% and 52% year-over-year.
- SaaS Revenue of $8.1 million and $27.8 million for Q4 and full year, respectively, up 205% and 251% year-over-year.
- Net Loss of $(21.4) million and $(96.3) million for Q4 and full year, respectively, down 18% and up 34% year-over-year.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $(14.1) million and $(74.7) million for Q4 and full year, respectively, up 35% and down 34% year-over year.
- $217.7 million in cash as of December 31, 2022.
Management Commentary
“Our Q4 results close out a year of durable, top-line growth and margin improvement as we delivered record revenue of $167.8 million in 2022, up 52% over last year,” said Lucas Haldeman, CEO of SmartRent. “In addition to our ongoing focus on innovation, we made meaningful strides to optimize our processes and boost operational efficiency. We remain on track to reach intra-quarter profitability on an adjusted EBITDA basis with the substantial organic revenue growth runway that exists.”
Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results:
Total revenue for the year was $167.8 million, up 52% from $110.6 million in 2021, as top line growth continued. Q4 total revenue, which exhibited similar seasonality in the past two years, was $40.6 million, an increase of 17% from Q4 2021. Full-year SaaS revenue increased to $27.8 million from $7.9 million in 2021, a 251% increase, while Q4 SaaS revenue increased to $8.1 million from $2.6 million in Q4 2021, an increase of 205%. Full-year SaaS ARPU for all products increased 93% from $2.76 in 2021 to $5.32 in 2022.
Gross margins for all three revenue streams improved significantly during the quarter from Q3. Hardware increased from 5% to 15%, professional services improved from (92)% to (81)%, and hosted services increased from 51% to 59%. The combination of the three revenue streams resulted in a total gross margin of 9.7% and a gross profit of $3.9 million, marking the third consecutive quarter of improvements.
R&D, Sales and Marketing, and General and Administrative, decreased individually and in aggregate for the quarter. Total operating expenses for the year were $106 million and Q4 operating expenses were $26 million, a $1.7 million improvement from Q3.
Adjusted EBITDA was $(75) million for the full year and $(14) million for Q4, a $4 million improvement from Q3. The Company believes the narrowing of our quarterly Adjusted EBITDA loss will continue as revenue growth is sustained, while simultaneously improving gross margins and managing operating expenses.
Total Units Deployed as of the end of the year were 547,196. New units deployed for 2022 were 207,711, an increase of 24% from 2021. New units deployed for Q4 were 42,787, similar to the seasonality we experienced in 2021. Total Bookings during the quarter were $52 million, and Units Booked were 64,439.
The Company ended 2022 with a cash balance of $218 million and deferred revenues increased from $128 million to $140 million quarter-over-quarter.
Key Operating Metrics Table
Years Ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
% Change
Total Units Deployed(1)
547,196
339,485
61%
New Units Deployed
207,711
167,743
24%
Units Booked
282,512
219,901
29%
Bookings (in ‘000s)
$242,957
$170,072
43%
Bookings SaaS ARPU(2)
$4.60
$3.82
20%
(1) As of the last date of the quarter.
(2) Bookings SaaS ARPU in the quarter refers to average price contracted for smart home deployments.
Financial Outlook
“We believe that 2023 will be another landmark year for SmartRent. By combining sustained top line growth with improved operational and administrative efficiency, we strive to reach profitability on an adjusted EBITDA basis as quickly as possible. We remain focused on improving our processes, enhancing the value we provide and executing on our business plan,” commented Hiroshi Okamoto, Chief Financial Officer of SmartRent.
SmartRent is providing guidance for the first quarter and full year 2023.
First Quarter 2023 Guidance
- Total Revenue of $55 to $58 million
- Adjusted EBITDA of $(12) to $(8) million
Full Year 2023 Guidance
- Total Revenue of $225 to $250 million
- Adjusted EBITDA of $(25) to $(15) million
The estimates presented above represent a range of possible outcomes and may differ materially from actual results. These estimates exclude the impact of potential acquisitions, capital markets activities, and unforeseen continued challenges with supply chain and logistics. The estimates are forward-looking based on the Company’s current assessment of demand for its product, execution capabilities and market conditions, as well as other risks outlined below under the caption “Forward-Looking Statements.”
About SmartRent
Founded in 2017, SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) is a leading provider of smart home and smart property solutions for the multifamily industry. The company’s unmatched platform, comprised of smart hardware and cloud-based SaaS solutions, gives operators seamless visibility and control over real estate assets, empowering them to simplify operations, automate workflows, benefit from additional revenue opportunities and deliver exceptional site team and resident experiences. SmartRent serves 15 of the top 20 multifamily owners and operators, and its solutions enable millions of users to live smarter every day. For more information, please visit www.smartrent.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements which address the Company’s expected future business and financial performance, and may contain words such as “goal,” “target,” “future,” “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “project,” “may,” “should,” “will” or similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the expected financial results, product portfolio enhancements, expansion plans and opportunities and earnings guidance related to financial and operational metrics. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include, among other things, our ability to: (1) execute our business strategy within the smart home technology industry; (2) expand our products and solutions to meet the demands of the market; (3) meet legal obligations, including laws and regulations related to security and privacy; (4) prevent unauthorized or inadvertent access to our information technology systems and customer or resident data; (5) successfully manage the competitiveness of our market and pricing levels of our competitors; (6) hire, retain, manage and motivate employees, including key personnel; (7) successfully manage and ensure that our suppliers produce or obtain quality products and services on a timely basis or in sufficient quantity; (8) successfully manage interruptions to, or other problems with, our website and interactive user interface, information technology systems, manufacturing processes or other operations; (9) successfully identify, acquire, and integrate quality acquisition targets; (10) successfully resolve legal proceedings, recall claims, and governmental inquiries; and (11) acquire and protect our intellectual property and acquire or make investments in other businesses, patents, technologies, products or services to grow the business. The forward-looking statements herein represent the judgment of the Company, as of the date of this release, and SmartRent disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in the Company’s other press releases, reports and other filings with the SEC. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand the Company’s reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with GAAP, SmartRent also discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. These financial measures are not recognized measures under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC rules. These non-GAAP financial measures, as defined below by SmartRent, may be determined or calculated differently by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measurements to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measurements have been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations.
SmartRent is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA included in its 2023 financial outlook above, in reliance on the “unreasonable efforts” exception for forward-looking non-GAAP measures set forth in SEC rules because certain financial information, the probable significance of which cannot be determined, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated without unreasonable effort and expense. In this regard, SmartRent is unable to provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income, due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation. Due to the uncertainty of estimates and assumptions used in preparing forward-looking non-GAAP measures, SmartRent cautions investors that actual results could differ materially from these non-GAAP financial projections.
As detailed in the reconciliations, the GAAP measure most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is net income or loss. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not used as measures of SmartRent’s liquidity and should not be considered alternatives to net income or loss or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP.
SmartRent’s management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in a number of ways to assess the Company’s financial and operating performance and believes that these measures provide useful information to investors regarding financial and business trends related to SmartRent’s results of operations. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are also used to identify certain expenses and make decisions designed to help SmartRent meet its current financial goals and optimize its financial performance, while neutralizing the impact of expenses included in its operating results which could otherwise mask underlying trends in its business. SmartRent’s management believes that investors are provided with a more meaningful understanding of SmartRent’s ongoing operating performance when non-GAAP financial information is viewed with GAAP financial information.
(1) Operating Metrics Defined
SmartRent regularly monitors several operating and financial metrics including the following non-GAAP financial measures which the Company believes are key measures of its growth, to evaluate its operating performance, identify trends affecting its business, formulate business plans, measure its progress, and make strategic decisions. The Company’s Key Operating Metrics may not provide accurate predictions of future GAAP financial results.
Units Deployed is defined as the aggregate number of SmartHubs that have been installed (also including customer self-installations) as of a stated measurement date. The Company uses this operating metric to assess the general health and trajectory of its business growth.
New Units Deployed is defined as the aggregate number of SmartHubs that have been installed (also including customer self-installations) during a stated measurement period. The Company uses this operating metric to assess the general health and trajectory of its business growth.
Units Booked is defined as the aggregate number of SmartHubs associated with binding orders executed during a stated measurement period. The Company utilizes the concept of Units Booked to measure estimated near-term resource demand and the resulting approximate range of post-delivery revenue that it will earn and record. Units Booked represent binding orders only and accordingly are a subset of Committed Units.
Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) is defined as the annualized value of our recurring SaaS revenue earned in the current quarter.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA: We define EBITDA as net income or loss computed in accordance with GAAP before the following items: interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA reduced by stock-based compensation expense, non-employee warrant expense, warranty provisions for battery deficiencies, asset impairment, loss on extinguishment of debt, change in fair value of derivatives, unrealized gains and losses in currency exchange rates, non-recurring expenses in connection with acquisitions and other expenses caused by non-recurring, or unusual, events that are not indicative of our ongoing business. Management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to identify controllable expenses and make decisions designed to help us meet our current financial goals and optimize our financial performance, while neutralizing the impact of expenses included in our operating results which could otherwise mask underlying trends in our business.
|
SMARTRENT, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
Years Ended December 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
Hardware
|
|
$
|
87,372
|
|
|
$
|
69,629
|
|
Professional services
|
|
|
32,301
|
|
|
|
22,732
|
|
Hosted services
|
|
|
48,148
|
|
|
|
18,276
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
167,821
|
|
|
|
110,637
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
|
|
|
Hardware
|
|
|
83,289
|
|
|
|
70,448
|
|
Professional services
|
|
|
59,547
|
|
|
|
38,189
|
|
Hosted services
|
|
|
23,637
|
|
|
|
12,073
|
|
Total cost of revenue
|
|
|
166,473
|
|
|
|
120,710
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expense
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
29,422
|
|
|
|
21,572
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
|
20,872
|
|
|
|
14,017
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
55,305
|
|
|
|
25,990
|
|
Total operating expense
|
|
|
105,599
|
|
|
|
61,579
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
|
(104,251
|
)
|
|
|
(71,652
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income (expense), net
|
|
|
1,946
|
|
|
|
(249
|
)
|
Other income, net
|
|
|
595
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
|
(101,710
|
)
|
|
|
(71,846
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax benefit (expense)
|
|
|
5,388
|
|
|
|
(115
|
)
|
Net loss
|
|
|
(96,322
|
)
|
|
|
(71,961
|
)
|
Other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
|
|
(185
|
)
|
|
|
(226
|
)
|
Comprehensive loss
|
|
$
|
(96,507
|
)
|
|
$
|
(72,187
|
)
|
Net loss per common share
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.49
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.96
|
)
|
Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per share
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
|
195,575
|
|
|
|
74,721
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SMARTRENT, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
December 31, 2022
|
|
December 31, 2021
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
210,409
|
|
|
$
|
430,841
|
|
Restricted cash, current portion
|
|
|
7,057
|
|
|
|
1,268
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
62,442
|
|
|
|
45,486
|
|
Inventory
|
|
|
75,725
|
|
|
|
33,208
|
|
Deferred cost of revenue, current portion
|
|
|
13,541
|
|
|
|
7,835
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
9,182
|
|
|
|
17,369
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
378,356
|
|
|
|
536,007
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
2,069
|
|
|
|
1,874
|
|
Deferred cost of revenue
|
|
|
22,508
|
|
|
|
18,334
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
117,268
|
|
|
|
12,666
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
31,123
|
|
|
|
3,590
|
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
|
9,521
|
|
|
|
7,212
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
560,845
|
|
|
$
|
579,683
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
18,360
|
|
|
$
|
6,149
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
|
34,396
|
|
|
|
22,234
|
|
Deferred revenue, current portion
|
|
|
80,020
|
|
|
|
42,185
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
132,776
|
|
|
|
70,568
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
59,928
|
|
|
|
53,412
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
3,941
|
|
|
|
6,201
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
196,645
|
|
|
|
130,181
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies (Note 12)
|
|
|
|
|
Convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 50,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; no shares of preferred stock issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 500,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; 198,525 and 193,864 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
615,281
|
|
|
|
604,077
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(250,925
|
)
|
|
|
(154,603
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|
|
|
(176
|
)
|
|
|
9
|
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
364,200
|
|
|
|
449,502
|
|
Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ equity
|
$
|
560,845
|
|
|
$
|
579,683
|
|
SMARTRENT, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
|
Years Ended December 31,
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(96,322
|
)
|
$
|
(71,961
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used by operating activities
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
4,262
|
|
|
463
|
|
Amortization of debt discount
|
|
–
|
|
|
14
|
|
Asset Impairment
|
|
4,441
|
|
|
–
|
|
Non-employee warrant expense
|
|
289
|
|
|
931
|
|
Provision for warranty expense
|
|
(784
|
)
|
|
7,634
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
–
|
|
|
27
|
|
Non-cash lease expense
|
|
1,405
|
|
|
621
|
|
Stock-based compensation related to acquisition
|
|
811
|
|
|
812
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
12,905
|
|
|
7,319
|
|
Compensation expense related to acquisition
|
|
5,042
|
|
|
–
|
|
Change in fair value of earnout related to acquisition
|
|
310
|
|
|
–
|
|
Deferred tax benefit
|
|
(5,720
|
)
|
|
–
|
|
Non-cash interest expense
|
|
107
|
|
|
11
|
|
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory
|
|
117
|
|
|
(39
|
)
|
Provision for doubtful accounts
|
|
242
|
|
|
226
|
|
Change in operating assets and liabilities
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
(15,943
|
)
|
|
(23,969
|
)
|
Inventory
|
|
(42,811
|
)
|
|
(15,778
|
)
|
Deferred cost of revenue
|
|
(9,880
|
)
|
|
(9,315
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
2,366
|
|
|
(11,284
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
12,446
|
|
|
3,811
|
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
3,243
|
|
|
1,605
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
43,691
|
|
|
38,945
|
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
(1,254
|
)
|
|
(449
|
)
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
(81,037
|
)
|
|
(70,376
|
)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
Payments for SightPlan acquisition, net of cash acquired
|
|
(129,676
|
)
|
|
–
|
|
Payments for iQuue acquisition, net of cash acquired
|
|
–
|
|
|
(5,902
|
)
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
|
(1,113
|
)
|
|
(1,471
|
)
|
Payment for loan receivable
|
|
–
|
|
|
(2,000
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(130,789
|
)
|
|
(9,373
|
)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
Payments on term loan
|
|
–
|
|
|
(4,861
|
)
|
Payments of senior revolving facility transaction costs
|
|
–
|
|
|
(658
|
)
|
Proceeds from warrant exercise
|
|
3
|
|
|
5
|
|
Proceeds from options exercise
|
|
186
|
|
|
–
|
|
Proceeds from ESPP purchases
|
|
1,125
|
|
|
–
|
|
Taxes paid related to net share settlements of stock-based compensation awards
|
|
(4,045
|
)
|
|
–
|
|
Convertible preferred stock issued
|
|
–
|
|
|
35,000
|
|
Payments of convertible stock transaction costs
|
|
–
|
|
|
(207
|
)
|
Proceeds from business combination and private offering
|
|
–
|
|
|
500,628
|
|
Payments for business combination and private offering transaction costs
|
|
(70
|
)
|
|
(55,981
|
)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
|
(2,801
|
)
|
|
473,926
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(264
|
)
|
|
(191
|
)
|
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
|
(214,891
|
)
|
|
393,986
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – beginning of period
|
|
432,604
|
|
|
38,618
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – end of period
|
$
|
217,713
|
|
$
|
432,604
|
|
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
210,409
|
|
$
|
430,841
|
|
Restricted cash, current portion
|
|
7,057
|
|
|
1,268
|
|
Restricted cash, included in other long-term assets
|
|
247
|
|
|
495
|
|
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
$
|
217,713
|
|
$
|
432,604
|
|
SMARTRENT, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
|
|
|
Years Ended December 31,
|
(amounts in thousands)
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(96,322
|
)
|
|
$
|
(71,961
|
)
|
Interest (income) expense, net
|
|
|
(1,946
|
)
|
|
|
249
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
(5,388
|
)
|
|
|
115
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
4,262
|
|
|
|
463
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
(99,394
|
)
|
|
|
(71,134
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
13,716
|
|
|
|
8,131
|
|
Non-employee warrant expense
|
|
|
289
|
|
|
|
931
|
|
Compensation expense in connection with acquisitions
|
|
|
5,042
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Other non-recurring acquisition expenses
|
|
|
1,197
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Asset impairment
|
|
|
4,441
|
|
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
Loss on warranty provision
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
6,430
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
(74,709
|
)
|
|
$
|
(55,615
|
)
