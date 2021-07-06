SMART Global Holdings Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Record Quarterly Net Sales of $438M, up 44% Sequentially

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights

GAAP net sales of $437.7 million, an increase of 56% compared to the same period last year.

GAAP net income/(loss) of ($7.2) million, or ($0.30) per diluted share, compared to $0.8 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

Non-GAAP net income of $35.5 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, up 107.6% and 98.6%, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $51.4 million, up 102.3% compared to the same period last year.

“We are proud of our team’s execution in the third quarter of fiscal 2021; we set a quarterly revenue record for the company and surpassed our non-GAAP gross margin and EPS guidance,” said CEO Mark Adams. “In its first quarter as part of the SGH family, Cree LED achieved strong results. Coupled with continued top line growth in our Intelligent Platform Solutions Group and strong operating performance in our Memory Solutions Group, comprised of Specialty Memory and Brazil, these results reinforce the benefits of our growth and diversification strategy.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 and Historical Financial Data

Quarterly Financial Results GAAP (1) Non-GAAP (2) (In millions, except per share amounts) Q3 FY21 Q2 FY21 Q3 FY20 Q3 FY21 Q2 FY21 Q3 FY20 Net sales $ 437.7 $ 304.0 $ 281.3 $ 437.7 $ 304.0 $ 281.3 Gross profit $ 84.5 $ 53.5 $ 54.2 $ 95.7 $ 59.3 $ 55.9 Operating income $ 2.9 $ 12.9 $ 10.1 $ 43.3 $ 27.2 $ 20.3 Net income (loss) (3) $ (7.2 ) $ 5.8 $ 0.8 $ 35.5 $ 21.9 $ 17.1 Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $ (0.30 ) $ 0.23 $ 0.03 $ 1.39 $ 0.87 $ 0.70

(1) GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. (2) Please refer to the “Non-GAAP Information” section and the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables below for further detail on the non-GAAP financial reporting referenced above and a reconciliation of such measures to our nearest GAAP measures. (3) Refers to net income (loss) attributable to SGH.

Business Outlook

As of July 6, 2021, SGH is providing the following financial outlook for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2021:

Net Sales $440 to $480 million Gross Margin – GAAP / Non-GAAP 22% to 24% Diluted EPS – GAAP $0.95 ± $0.15 Share-based compensation per share $0.33 Intangible amortization per share $0.24 Convertible debt discount OID and fees per share $0.08 Diluted EPS – Non-GAAP $1.60 ± $0.15 Expected diluted share count – GAAP 27 million Capped call anti-dilution related to convertible (1 million) Expected diluted share count – Non-GAAP 26 million

Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Details

SGH will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the Q3 2021 results and related matters at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Interested parties may access the call by dialing +1-844-912-3896 in the U.S. or +1-236-714-3344 from international locations using access code 4549154. The webcast link is located on the SGH Investor Relations website at https://ir.smartm.com/investors. We will also post the presentation to our website prior to the call.

Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on the SGH Investor Relations website for approximately seven days.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains and statements made during the above-referenced conference call will contain “forward-looking statements,” including, among other things, statements regarding future events and the future financial performance of SGH (including the business outlook for the next fiscal quarter) and statements regarding growth drivers in SGH’s industries and markets. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and preliminary assumptions that are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside SGH’s control, including, among others: business and economic conditions and growth trends in technology and lighting industries, our customer markets and various geographic regions; global economic conditions and uncertainties in the geopolitical environment; disruptions in our operations, our supply chain or in global markets as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19 or otherwise; changes in trade regulations or adverse developments in international trade relations and agreements; changes in currency exchange rates; overall information technology spending; appropriations for government spending; the success of our strategic initiatives including additional investments in new products, additional capacity and acquisitions; the acquisition of other companies or technologies, the failure to successfully integrate and operate them, or customers’ negative reactions to them, including Cree LED, Inc.; limitations on or changes in the availability of supply of materials and components; fluctuations in material costs; temporary or volatile nature of pricing trends in memory or elsewhere; deterioration in customer relationships; production or manufacturing difficulties; competitive factors; technological changes; difficulties with or delays in the introduction of new products; slowing or contraction of growth in the memory market in Brazil; reduction in or termination of incentives for local manufacturing in Brazil; changes to applicable tax regimes or rates; prices for the end products of our customers; strikes or labor disputes; deterioration in or loss of relations with any of our limited number of key vendors; the inability to maintain or expand government business; and other factors and risks detailed in SGH’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which include SGH’s most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, including SGH’s future filings.

Such factors and risks as outlined above and in such filings may not constitute all factors and risks that could cause actual results of SGH to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. SGH and its subsidiaries operate in a continually changing business environment and new factors emerge from time to time. SGH cannot predict such factors, nor can it assess the impact, if any, from such factors on SGH or its subsidiaries’ results.

Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. These forward-looking statements are made as of today, and SGH does not intend, and has no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP.

SGH management uses non-GAAP measures to supplement SGH’s financial results under GAAP, which include share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, contingent consideration fair value adjustment, acquisition-related inventory adjustment, foreign currency gain/(losses) and other expenses that are nonrecurring. Management believes the presentation of operating results that exclude these items provides useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of the Company’s core operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods. Management also believes that this supplemental non-GAAP information is therefore useful to investors in analyzing and assessing the Company’s past and future operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as GAAP net income (loss) plus net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, contingent consideration fair value adjustment, acquisition-related inventory adjustment and other expenses that are nonrecurring. Adjusted EBITDA does not purport to represent cash flow provided by, or used in, operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be used as a measure of liquidity.

Investors are encouraged to review the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Results” and “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA” tables below for more detail on non-GAAP calculations.

About SMART Global Holdings – SGH

SGH businesses are leading designers and manufacturers of electronics for computing, memory and specialty LED solutions. Our businesses specialize in application-specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and OEM sales channels.

As a strategic partner, customers rely on SGH for the highest quality technology products, customer service, technical support, and worldwide supply chain and logistics excellence.

For more information about SGH businesses, visit: SMART Modular Technologies; SMART Embedded Computing; SMART Wireless Computing; SMART Supply Chain Services; Penguin Computing; Cree LED.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Income Statements (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended May 28,

2021 February 26,

2021 May 29,

2020 May 28,

2021 May 29,

2020 Net sales: Specialty Memory Products $ 121,620 $ 115,452 $ 127,700 $ 357,729 $ 342,685 Brazil Products 118,496 103,145 92,701 326,808 284,400 Intelligent Platform Solutions 95,857 85,411 60,886 247,141 198,262 LED Solutions 101,755 — — 101,755 — Total net sales 437,728 304,009 281,287 1,033,433 825,347 Cost of sales (1) (2) 353,241 250,553 227,054 842,847 665,288 Gross profit 84,487 53,456 54,233 190,586 160,059 Operating expenses: Research and development (1) 16,718 8,852 14,436 32,534 44,023 Selling, general and administrative (1) (2) 48,475 31,664 29,733 118,195 91,935 Change in estimated fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration 16,400 — — 16,400 — Total operating expenses 81,593 40,516 44,169 167,129 135,958 Income from operations 2,894 12,940 10,064 23,457 24,101 Other expense, net: Interest expense, net (5,049 ) (4,365 ) (3,094 ) (12,568 ) (11,736 ) Other expense, net (489 ) (1,531 ) (3,445 ) (1,187 ) (16,671 ) Total other expense (5,538 ) (5,896 ) (6,539 ) (13,755 ) (28,407 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (2,644 ) 7,044 3,525 9,702 (4,306 ) Provision for income taxes 4,010 1,200 2,700 8,485 4,365 Net income (loss) (6,654 ) 5,844 825 1,217 (8,671 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 557 — — 557 — Net income (loss) attributable to SGH $ (7,211 ) $ 5,844 $ 825 $ 660 $ (8,671 ) Earnings per share: Basic $ (0.30 ) $ 0.24 $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ (0.36 ) Diluted $ (0.30 ) $ 0.23 $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ (0.36 ) Shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 24,035 24,217 24,066 24,843 23,895 Diluted 24,035 25,203 24,431 25,902 23,895 (1) Includes share-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of sales $ 1,166 $ 804 $ 699 $ 2,807 $ 2,161 Research and development 1,468 810 780 3,056 2,306 Selling, general and administrative 5,747 3,784 3,428 19,004 11,043 Total share-based compensation expense $ 8,381 $ 5,398 $ 4,907 $ 24,867 $ 15,510 (2) Includes amortization of intangible assets expense as follows: Cost of sales $ 2,937 $ 647 $ 647 $ 4,231 $ 1,941 Selling, general and administrative 3,247 2,766 2,767 8,780 8,299 Total amortization expense $ 6,184 $ 3,413 $ 3,414 $ 13,011 $ 10,240

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Results (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended May 28, 2021 February 26,

2021 May 29, 2020 May 28, 2021 May 29, 2020 Reconciliation of gross profit: GAAP gross profit $ 84,487 $ 53,456 $ 54,233 $ 190,586 $ 160,059 GAAP gross margin 19.3 % 17.6 % 19.3 % 18.4 % 19.4 % Add: Share-based compensation included in cost of sales 1,166 804 699 2,807 2,161 Add: Intangible amortization included in cost of sales 2,937 647 647 4,231 1,941 Add: LED – Inventory adjustment 7,090 — — 7,090 — Add: Import taxes – Out of period adjustment — 4,345 — 4,345 — Add: COVID-19 expenses — — 282 — 282 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 95,680 $ 59,252 $ 55,861 $ 209,059 $ 164,443 Non-GAAP gross margin 21.9 % 19.5 % 19.9 % 20.2 % 19.9 % Reconciliation of operating expenses: GAAP operating expenses $ 81,593 $ 40,516 $ 44,169 $ 167,129 135,958 Less: Share-based compensation expense included in opex Research and development 1,468 810 780 3,056 2,306 Selling, general and administrative 5,747 3,784 3,428 19,004 11,043 Total 7,215 4,594 4,208 22,060 13,349 Less: Amortization of intangible assets included in opex Selling, general and administrative 3,247 2,766 2,767 8,780 8,299 Total 3,247 2,766 2,767 8,780 8,299 Less: Acquisition-related expenses 2,355 1,064 — 5,036 946 Less: Integration/restructuring expenses — — 1,432 — 4,524 Less: COVID-19 expenses — — 228 — 228 Less: Contingent consideration fair value adjustment 16,400 — — 16,400 — Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 52,376 $ 32,092 $ 35,534 $ 114,853 $ 108,612 Reconciliation of income from operations: GAAP income from operations $ 2,894 $ 12,940 $ 10,064 $ 23,457 $ 24,101 GAAP operating margin 0.7 % 4.3 % 3.6 % 2.3 % 2.9 % Add: Share-based compensation expense 8,381 5,398 4,907 24,867 15,510 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 6,184 3,413 3,414 13,011 10,240 Add: Acquisition-related expenses 2,355 1,064 — 5,036 946 Add: LED – Inventory adjustment 7,090 — — 7,090 — Add: Integration/restructuring expenses — — 1,432 — 4,524 Add: Import taxes – Out of period adjustment — 4,345 — 4,345 — Add: COVID-19 expenses — — 510 — 510 Add: Contingent consideration fair value adjustment 16,400 — — 16,400 — Non-GAAP income from operations $ 43,304 $ 27,160 $ 20,327 $ 94,206 $ 55,831 Non-GAAP operating margin 9.9 % 8.9 % 7.2 % 9.1 % 6.8 %

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Results (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended May 28, 2021 February 26,

2021 May 29, 2020 May 28, 2021 May 29, 2020 Reconciliation of income/loss before income taxes: GAAP income/loss before income taxes $ (2,644 ) $ 7,044 $ 3,525 $ 9,702 $ (4,306 ) Add: Share-based compensation expense 8,381 5,398 4,907 24,867 15,510 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 6,184 3,413 3,414 13,011 10,240 Add: Acquisition-related expenses 2,355 1,064 — 5,036 946 Add: LED – Inventory adjustment 7,090 — — 7,090 — Add: Integration/restructuring expenses — — 1,432 — 4,524 Add: COVID-19 expenses — — 510 — 510 Add: Extinguishment of term loan — — 192 — 6,822 Add: Import taxes – Out of period adjustment — 5,085 — 5,085 — Add: Capped call MTM adjustment — — 2,924 — 7,719 Add: Convertible debt discount OID and fees 2,088 2,098 1,960 6,248 2,359 Add: Contingent consideration fair value adjustment 16,400 — — 16,400 — Add: Foreign currency (gains)/losses 994 843 484 1,195 2,586 Non-GAAP income before income taxes 40,848 $ 24,945 $ 19,348 $ 88,634 $ 46,910 Reconciliation of provision for income taxes: GAAP provision for income taxes $ 4,010 $ 1,200 $ 2,700 $ 8,485 $ 4,365 GAAP effective tax rate -151.7 % 17.0 % 76.6 % 87.5 % -101.4 % Less: Goodwill tax credit — — 484 — 968 Add: Import taxes – Out of period adjustment — 1,727 — 1,727 — Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results (767 ) (84 ) (48 ) (787 ) (258 ) Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 4,777 $ 3,011 $ 2,264 $ 10,999 $ 3,655 Non-GAAP effective tax rate 11.7 % 12.1 % 11.7 % 12.4 % 7.8 % Reconciliation of net income (loss) and earnings per share (diluted): GAAP net income (loss) $ (7,211 ) $ 5,844 $ 825 $ 660 $ (8,671 ) Adjustments to GAAP net income (loss): Share-based compensation 8,381 5,398 4,907 24,867 15,510 Amortization of intangible assets 6,184 3,413 3,414 13,011 10,240 Acquisition related expenses 2,355 1,064 — 5,036 946 LED – Inventory adjustment 7,090 — — 7,090 — Integration/restructuring expenses — — 1,432 — 4,524 COVID-19 expenses — — 510 — 510 Extinguishment of term loan — — 192 — 6,822 Capped call MTM adjustment — — 2,924 — 7,719 Import taxes – Out of period adjustment — 3,358 — 3,358 — Convertible debt discount OID and fees 2,088 2,098 1,960 6,248 2,359 Goodwill tax credit — — 484 — 968 Contingent consideration fair value adjustment 16,400 — — 16,400 — Foreign currency (gains)/losses 994 843 484 1,195 2,586 Tax effect of items excluded from non-GAAP results (767 ) (84 ) (48 ) (787 ) (258 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 35,514 $ 21,934 $ 17,084 $ 77,078 $ 43,255 Diluted shares outstanding reconciliation: GAAP weighted average outstanding shares – diluted* 26,444 25,203 24,431 25,902 24,450 Dilution offset from convertible note hedge transactions (928 ) — — — — Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding 25,516 25,203 24,431 25,902 24,450 Non-GAAP earnings per share (diluted) $ 1.39 $ 0.87 $ 0.70 $ 2.98 $ 1.77 GAAP earnings per share (diluted) $ (0.30 ) $ 0.23 $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ (0.36 ) *Q3’21: represents what GAAP diluted shares would have been had there been GAAP income.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended May 28,

2021 February 26,

2021 May 29,

2020 May 28,

2021 May 29,

2020 GAAP net income (loss) $ (7,211 ) $ 5,844 $ 825 $ 660 $ (8,671 ) Share-based compensation expense 8,381 5,398 4,907 24,867 15,510 Amortization of intangible assets 6,184 3,413 3,414 13,011 10,240 Interest expense, net 5,049 4,365 3,094 12,568 11,736 Provision for income tax 4,010 1,200 2,700 8,485 4,365 Depreciation 9,124 5,378 5,405 19,456 17,557 Acquisition-related expenses(1) 2,355 1,064 — 5,035 946 LED – Inventory adjustment(2) 7,090 — — 7,090 — Contingent consideration fair value adjustment(1) 16,400 — — 16,400 — Integration/restructuring expenses — — 1,432 — 4,524 COVID-19 expenses — — 510 — 510 Import taxes – Out of period adjustment — 4,345 — 4,345 — Extinguishment of term loan — — 192 — 6,822 Capped call MTM adjustment — — 2,924 — 7,719 Adjusted EBITDA $ 51,382 $ 31,007 $ 25,403 $ 111,917 $ 71,258 (1) Amounts related to acquisitions of LED (March 2021) and SMART EC & Wireless (July 2019). (2) Amounts related to flow through of inventory fair value step up, net of the inventoried impact of other non-GAAP adjustments.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) May 28, August 28, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 188,992 $ 150,811 Accounts receivable, net 274,950 215,918 Inventories 288,962 162,991 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 53,341 26,990 Total current assets 806,246 556,710 Property and equipment, net 153,261 54,705 Operating lease right-of-use assets 35,307 25,013 Other noncurrent assets 13,827 20,554 Intangible assets, net 107,160 55,671 Goodwill 73,257 73,955 Total assets $ 1,189,057 $ 786,608 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 354,210 $ 224,660 Other current liabilities 138,008 57,829 Total current liabilities 492,218 282,489 Long-term debt 338,047 195,573 Long-term operating lease liabilities 28,363 20,829 Other long-term liabilities 52,961 5,613 Total liabilities 911,589 504,504 Shareholders’ equity: Ordinary shares 769 737 Additional paid-in capital 335,785 346,131 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (231,258 ) (228,241 ) Retained earnings 164,137 163,477 Total SGH shareholders’ equity 269,433 282,104 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 8,035 — Total equity 277,468 282,104 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,189,057 $ 786,608

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended May 28,

2021 February 26,

2021 May 29,

2020 May 28,

2021 May 29,



2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (6,654 ) $ 5,844 $ 825 $ 1,217 $ (8,671 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 15,308 8,793 8,818 32,468 27,797 Share-based compensation 8,381 5,398 4,907 24,867 15,510 Provision for doubtful accounts receivable and sales returns 524 6 74 522 47 Deferred income tax benefit (3,353 ) 49 425 (3,083 ) 65 (Gain) Loss on disposal of property and equipment (1,017 ) 988 41 (34 ) (19 ) Loss on mark-to-market adjustment of the capped call — — 2,924 — 7,719 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 192 — 6,822 Amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs 2,196 2,191 2,005 6,503 3,786 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 2,031 1,500 1,287 4,944 3,569 Loss from mark-to-market of contingent consideration 16,400 — — 16,400 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (25,537 ) 12,012 (13,395 ) (15,455 ) (17,885 ) Inventories (38,359 ) (41,053 ) (26,932 ) (66,493 ) (72,481 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 4,963 (9,849 ) (7,615 ) (14,163 ) (1,119 ) Accounts payable 76,537 21,607 39,031 116,166 95,687 Operating lease liabilities (1,718 ) (1,238 ) (1,363 ) (4,460 ) (3,503 ) Other current and long-term liabilities (364 ) 14,173 2,402 5,929 4,903 Net cash provided by operating activities 49,338 20,421 13,626 105,328 62,227 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures and deposits on equipment (5,222 ) (20,151 ) (7,521 ) (40,017 ) (16,889 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 56 151 58 222 154 Acquisitions of business, net of cash acquired (28,613 ) — — (28,613 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (33,779 ) (20,000 ) (7,463 ) (68,408 ) (16,735 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchase of ordinary shares — (44,330 ) — (44,330 ) — Proceeds from FINEP loan — 11,439 — 11,439 — Proceeds from borrowings under revolving line of credit 72,000 23,000 42,000 114,500 60,500 Repayments of borrowings under revolving line of credit (47,000 ) (23,000 ) (42,000 ) (89,500 ) (60,500 ) Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares from share option exercises 5,659 2,546 134 9,542 1,941 Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares from ESPP 1,847 — 1,742 3,615 2,984 Tax payments due upon issuance of ordinary shares for release of RSUs (337 ) (151 ) (282 ) (3,971 ) (653 ) Long-term debt payment – term loan — — — — (5,625 ) Long-term debt payment – BNDES — — (685 ) — (2,292 ) Purchase of capped call — — — — (21,825 ) Proceeds from convertible notes due 2026, net of discount — — — — 243,125 Payment for extinguishment of long-term debt — — — — (204,904 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 32,169 (30,496 ) 909 1,295 12,751 Effect of exchange rate changes on the cash and cash equivalents 1,461 5,781 (17,087 ) (34 ) (24,537 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 49,189 (24,294 ) (10,014 ) 38,181 33,706 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 139,803 164,097 141,860 150,811 98,139 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 188,992 $ 139,803 $ 131,845 $ 188,992 $ 131,845

