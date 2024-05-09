Maximus Reports Fiscal Year 2024 Second Quarter Results

Strong demand drives highest post-pandemic margins and further raise to FY24 guidance

Highlights for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 include:

Revenue increased 11.7% to $1.35 billion, compared to $1.21 billion for the prior year period. Organic growth was 12.6% and driven by expanded programs in the domestic segments and resumed Medicaid-related activities.

Diluted earnings per share were $1.31, and adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.57, compared to $0.52 and $0.81, respectively, for the prior year period.

The company is raising guidance for fiscal year 2024. At the midpoints, revenue is increasing by $75 million, adjusted operating income guidance is increasing by more than $34 million, adjusted diluted earnings per share by $0.40, and free cash flow by $25 million.

Net debt to EBITDA ratio improved to 1.7 times at March 31, 2024, compared to 2.1 times in the prior quarter.

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share is payable on May 31, 2024, to shareholders of record on May 15, 2024.

“ For the second consecutive quarter, we are able to raise guidance that reflects our confidence in the earnings power of the business,” said Bruce Caswell, President and Chief Executive Officer. “ We are focused on driving future growth through continued, excellent operational execution coupled with innovative technology solutions to drive long-term shareholder value.”

Second Quarter Results

Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 increased 11.7% to $1.35 billion, compared to $1.21 billion for the prior year period. Organic growth was 12.6%, driven by a combination of expanded programs in the U.S. Federal Services Segment, such as the Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Disability Exams (MDE) contracts, as well as expanded and resumed programs in the U.S. Services Segment, such as assessment work and Medicaid-related programs, respectively.

For the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, operating margin was 9.5% and the adjusted operating margin was 11.1%. This compares to margins of 5.2% and 7.2%, respectively, for the prior year period. Diluted earnings per share were $1.31 and adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.57. This compares to $0.52 and $0.81, respectively, for the prior year period. The strength of this quarter’s earnings came from an aggregation of multiple areas across the domestic segments.

U.S. Federal Services Segment

U.S. Federal Services Segment revenue for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 increased 20.1% to $701.7 million, compared to $584.1 million reported for the prior year period. All growth was organic and driven by volume growth on expanded programs, including the VA MDE contracts, which comprise the Veterans Evaluation Services (VES) business.

The segment operating margin for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 was 11.9%, compared to 8.2% reported for the prior year, and results this quarter slightly beat expectations due primarily to the VA MDE contracts exceeding their production goal. The full-year fiscal 2024 margin for the U.S. Federal Services Segment is now expected to be approximately 12%.

U.S. Services Segment

U.S. Services Segment revenue for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 increased 8.1% to $486.1 million, compared to $449.7 million reported in the prior year period. All growth was organic and driven by expanded programs, including assessment services and revenue from resumed programs related to the commencement of Medicaid redeterminations.

The segment operating margin for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 was 14.0%, compared to 9.5% reported for the prior year, which had been impacted by the pause to Medicaid redeterminations. Results this quarter are anticipated to represent a peak for segment profitability and tied to extra volumes from performing redetermination work. The U.S. Services Segment’s margin outlook across all periods in fiscal year 2024 has improved, with a full-year margin expected of approximately 13% and in the middle of the segment’s 11% to 14% long-term operating margin target.

Outside the U.S. Segment

Outside the U.S. Segment revenue for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 decreased 7.2% to $160.5 million, compared to $173.1 million reported in the prior year period. The divestiture of businesses in the prior fiscal year reduced revenue by 8.2%, currency was a benefit of 1.8%, and organic growth was flat.

The segment realized an operating profit of $0.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared to an operating loss of $3.7 million in the prior year period. With some recent stability in the segment, the company remains focused this fiscal year on shaping the Outside the U.S. Segment to be aligned strategically with the rest of the business and deliver consistent profitability.

Sales and Pipeline

Year-to-date signed contract awards at March 31, 2024, totaled $568 million, and contracts pending (awarded but unsigned) totaled $797 million. The book-to-bill ratio at March 31, 2024, was 1.1x calculated on a trailing twelve-month basis.

The sales pipeline at March 31, 2024, totaled $37.8 billion, comprised of approximately $1.31 billion in proposals pending, $987 million in proposals in preparation, and $35.5 billion in opportunities tracking. New work opportunities represent approximately 75% of the total sales pipeline.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

At March 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totaled $77.4 million, and gross debt was $1.22 billion. The ratio of debt, net of allowed cash, to EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, as calculated in accordance with the company’s credit agreement, was 1.7x. This compares to 2.1x at December 31, 2023.

For the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, cash provided by operating activities totaled $130.5 million, and free cash flow was $105.2 million. DSO at March 31, 2024, were 62 days, compared with 59 days at December 31, 2023.

Subsequent to March 31, 2024, we purchased approximately 242,000 shares at a cost of $19.3 million.

On April 5, 2024, our Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 for each share of our common stock outstanding. The dividend is payable on May 31, 2024, to shareholders of record on May 15, 2024.

Raising FY24 Guidance

Maximus is raising fiscal year 2024 guidance following second quarter results and an improved outlook for the remainder of the fiscal year. Revenue is now expected to range between $5.15 billion and $5.25 billion, representing an increase of $75 million from prior guidance at the midpoint.

Adjusted operating income is now expected to range between $540 million and $560 million, representing an increase of more than $34 million from prior guidance. Adjusted operating income excludes an estimated $89 million of expense for amortization of intangible assets and $1 million of divestiture-related charges.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share is now expected to range between $5.65 and $5.85 per share, representing an increase of $0.40 per share from prior guidance.

Free cash flow is now expected to range between $330 million and $370 million as a result of the increased earnings guidance. Interest expense is estimated to be $77 million for fiscal year 2024.

About Maximus

As a leading strategic partner to governments across the globe, Maximus helps improve the delivery of public services amid complex technology, health, economic, environmental, and social challenges. With a deep understanding of program service delivery, acute insights that achieve operational excellence, and an extensive awareness of the needs of the people being served, our employees advance the critical missions of our partners. Maximus delivers innovative business process management, impactful consulting services, and technology solutions that provide improved outcomes for the public and higher levels of productivity and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. For more information, visit maximus.com.

Non-GAAP Measures and Risk Factors

This release refers to non-GAAP measures and other indicators, including organic growth, free cash flow, operating income and EPS adjusted for amortization of intangible assets and divestiture-related charges, adjusted EBITDA, and other non-GAAP measures.

A description of these non-GAAP measures, the reasons why we use and present them, and details as to how they are calculated are included in our earnings presentation and forthcoming Form 10-Q.

The presentation of these non-GAAP numbers is not meant to be considered in isolation, nor as alternatives to cash flows from operations, revenue growth, operating income, or net income as measures of performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, as determined and presented by us, may not be comparable to related or similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the company’s confidence and strategies, and the company’s expectations about revenues, results of operations, profitability, future contracts, market opportunities, market demand, or acceptance of the company’s products are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

These risks could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. A summary of risk factors can be found in Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2023, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 16, 2023. The Company’s SEC reports are accessible on maximus.com.

Maximus, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue $ 1,348,357 $ 1,206,852 $ 2,675,398 $ 2,456,098 Cost of revenue 1,030,768 978,249 2,057,755 1,982,748 Gross profit 317,589 228,603 617,643 473,350 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 168,454 142,448 337,649 288,900 Amortization of intangible assets 21,641 23,650 44,990 47,168 Operating income 127,494 62,505 235,004 137,282 Interest expense 20,366 20,999 41,873 42,605 Other expense/(income), net (822 ) (818 ) (334 ) (1,084 ) Income before income taxes 107,950 42,324 193,465 95,761 Provision for income taxes 27,440 10,536 48,807 23,978 Net income $ 80,510 $ 31,788 $ 144,658 $ 71,783 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.31 $ 0.52 $ 2.36 $ 1.17 Diluted $ 1.31 $ 0.52 $ 2.35 $ 1.17 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 61,371 61,120 61,330 61,119 Diluted 61,622 61,383 61,573 61,265 Dividends declared per share $ 0.30 $ 0.28 $ 0.60 $ 0.56

Maximus, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) March 31, 2024 September 30, 2023 (unaudited) (in thousands) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 77,370 $ 65,405 Accounts receivable, net 916,004 826,873 Income taxes receivable 14,167 16,556 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 110,912 146,632 Total current assets 1,118,453 1,055,466 Property and equipment, net 35,371 38,831 Capitalized software, net 141,943 107,811 Operating lease right-of-use assets 148,413 163,929 Goodwill 1,780,158 1,779,215 Intangible assets, net 676,909 703,648 Deferred contract costs, net 49,102 45,372 Deferred compensation plan assets 51,786 42,919 Deferred income taxes 2,129 2,459 Other assets 36,880 46,147 Total assets $ 4,041,144 $ 3,985,797 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity: Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 276,199 $ 282,081 Accrued compensation and benefits 172,601 194,251 Deferred revenue, current portion 76,574 60,477 Income taxes payable 15,792 451 Long-term debt, current portion 88,517 86,844 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 48,470 49,852 Other current liabilities 50,563 49,058 Total current liabilities 728,716 723,014 Deferred revenue, non-current portion 33,374 38,849 Deferred income taxes 192,890 203,898 Long-term debt, non-current portion 1,121,337 1,163,149 Deferred compensation plan liabilities, non-current portion 53,539 46,432 Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion 112,780 129,367 Other liabilities 9,365 13,253 Total liabilities 2,252,001 2,317,962 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, no par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 61,037 and 60,998 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively 594,387 577,898 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (30,149 ) (27,615 ) Retained earnings 1,224,905 1,117,552 Total shareholders’ equity 1,789,143 1,667,835 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,041,144 $ 3,985,797

Maximus, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 80,510 $ 31,788 $ 144,658 $ 71,783 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operations: Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment, and capitalized software 8,205 14,041 16,616 26,321 Amortization of intangible assets 21,641 23,650 44,990 47,168 Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount 601 601 1,202 1,635 Deferred income taxes (6,150 ) (37 ) (8,315 ) (1,368 ) Stock compensation expense 8,697 9,540 18,124 13,943 Loss on sale of businesses — 883 1,018 883 Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations: Accounts receivable (57,006 ) 263,278 (92,385 ) 62,529 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,876 2,788 19,932 13,412 Deferred contract costs (2,712 ) 1,596 (3,600 ) 583 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 9,242 (10,003 ) (6,301 ) (6,361 ) Accrued compensation and benefits 56,836 39,049 (10,556 ) (14,222 ) Deferred revenue 9,828 (33,111 ) 10,705 (18,347 ) Income taxes (8,940 ) (16,043 ) 13,310 (6,578 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities 703 (1,124 ) (385 ) (2,072 ) Other assets and liabilities (843 ) (17,200 ) 3,083 (14,272 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 130,488 309,696 152,096 175,037 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software (25,300 ) (18,054 ) (47,547 ) (33,751 ) Asset acquisition (18,006 ) — (18,006 ) — Proceeds from divestitures 1,263 9,124 3,078 9,124 Net cash used in investing activities (42,043 ) (8,930 ) (62,475 ) (24,627 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Cash dividends paid to Maximus shareholders (18,309 ) (17,016 ) (36,608 ) (34,033 ) Tax withholding related to RSU vesting — — (13,455 ) (8,475 ) Payments for contingent consideration (5,349 ) (2,626 ) (8,168 ) (4,041 ) Proceeds from borrowings 195,000 193,696 423,409 462,398 Principal payments for debt (298,129 ) (469,105 ) (464,787 ) (530,460 ) Cash-collateralized escrow liabilities 3,918 (47,587 ) 5,122 (57,060 ) Net cash used in financing activities (122,869 ) (342,638 ) (94,487 ) (171,671 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (731 ) 765 1,115 3,186 Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (35,155 ) (41,107 ) (3,751 ) (18,075 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 153,495 159,827 122,091 136,795 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 118,340 $ 118,720 $ 118,340 $ 118,720

Maximus, Inc. Consolidated Results of Operations by Segment (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Amount % (1) Amount % (1) Amount % (1) Amount % (1) (dollars in thousands) Revenue: U.S. Federal Services $ 701,702 $ 584,075 $ 1,378,780 $ 1,202,242 U.S. Services 486,115 449,703 975,960 889,181 Outside the U.S. 160,540 173,074 320,658 364,675 Revenue $ 1,348,357 $ 1,206,852 $ 2,675,398 $ 2,456,098 Gross profit: U.S. Federal Services $ 163,337 23.3 % $ 122,874 21.0 % $ 319,999 23.2 % $ 245,568 20.4 % U.S. Services 130,122 26.8 % 86,016 19.1 % 248,485 25.5 % 169,614 19.1 % Outside the U.S. 24,130 15.0 % 19,713 11.4 % 49,159 15.3 % 58,168 16.0 % Gross profit $ 317,589 23.6 % $ 228,603 18.9 % $ 617,643 23.1 % $ 473,350 19.3 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses: U.S. Federal Services $ 79,867 11.4 % $ 75,050 12.8 % $ 167,722 12.2 % $ 146,699 12.2 % U.S. Services 62,201 12.8 % 43,415 9.7 % 114,501 11.7 % 89,257 10.0 % Outside the U.S. 23,460 14.6 % 23,425 13.5 % 48,601 15.2 % 51,814 14.2 % Divestiture-related charges (2) — NM 883 NM 1,018 NM 883 NM Other (3) 2,926 NM (325 ) NM 5,807 NM 247 NM Selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 168,454 12.5 % $ 142,448 11.8 % $ 337,649 12.6 % $ 288,900 11.8 % Operating income/(loss): U.S. Federal Services $ 83,470 11.9 % $ 47,824 8.2 % $ 152,277 11.0 % $ 98,869 8.2 % U.S. Services 67,921 14.0 % 42,601 9.5 % 133,984 13.7 % 80,357 9.0 % Outside the U.S. 670 0.4 % (3,712 ) (2.1 )% 558 0.2 % 6,354 1.7 % Amortization of intangible assets (21,641 ) NM (23,650 ) NM (44,990 ) NM (47,168 ) NM Divestiture-related charges (2) — NM (883 ) NM (1,018 ) NM (883 ) NM Other (3) (2,926 ) NM 325 NM (5,807 ) NM (247 ) NM Operating income $ 127,494 9.5 % $ 62,505 5.2 % $ 235,004 8.8 % $ 137,282 5.6 %

(1) Percentage of respective segment revenue. Percentages not considered meaningful are marked “NM.” (2) We have sold businesses in both fiscal years 2023 and 2024. (3) Other expenses includes credits and costs that are not allocated to a particular segment. This includes expenses incurred as part of our acquisitions, as well as potential acquisitions which have not been or may not be completed.

Maximus, Inc. Consolidated Free Cash Flows – Non-GAAP (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 (in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 130,488 $ 309,696 $ 152,096 $ 175,037 Purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software (25,300 ) (18,054 ) (47,547 ) (33,751 ) Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $ 105,188 $ 291,642 $ 104,549 $ 141,286

Maximus, Inc. Non-GAAP Adjusted Results Excluding Amortization of Intangible Assets and Divestiture-Related Charges (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Operating income $ 127,494 $ 62,505 $ 235,004 $ 137,282 Add back: Amortization of intangible assets 21,641 23,650 44,990 47,168 Add back: Divestiture-related charges — 883 1,018 883 Adjusted operating income excluding amortization of intangible assets and divestiture-related charges (Non-GAAP) $ 149,135 $ 87,038 $ 281,012 $ 185,333 Adjusted operating income margin excluding amortization of intangible assets and divestiture-related charges (Non-GAAP) 11.1 % 7.2 % 10.5 % 7.5 % Net income $ 80,510 $ 31,788 $ 144,658 $ 71,783 Add back: Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax 15,949 17,446 33,158 34,806 Add back: Divestiture-related charges — 883 1,018 883 Adjusted net income excluding amortization of intangible assets and divestiture-related charges (Non-GAAP) $ 96,459 $ 50,117 $ 178,834 $ 107,472 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.31 $ 0.52 $ 2.35 $ 1.17 Add back: Effect of amortization of intangible assets on diluted earnings per share 0.26 0.28 0.53 0.57 Add back: Effect of divestiture-related charges on diluted earnings per share — 0.01 0.02 0.01 Adjusted diluted earnings per share excluding amortization of intangible assets and divestiture-related charges (Non-GAAP) $ 1.57 $ 0.81 $ 2.90 $ 1.75

