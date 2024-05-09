VIA optronics to Showcase Sunrise at Display Week

NUREMBERG, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VIA optronics AG (OTC: VIAOY) (“VIA” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of interactive display solutions, today announced that it will showcase its new display technology created in partnership with Antolin, Sunrise. Previously unveiled in April 2024, this innovative technology will be exhibited at Display Week, scheduled from May 14 – 17, 2024, at The San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, California.

Roland Chochoiek, CEO of VIA optronics, commented, “We are thrilled to exhibit the Sunrise vehicle cockpit, which is the result of our collaboration with Antolin, at Display Week. Our team is very excited to introduce these new, sophisticated features and functions to our customers and partners and look forward to the event.”

Crafted and created in close cooperation with Antolin, the joint technology demonstration will highlight the collective strengths born from the strategic collaboration. The companies believe that Sunrise sets a new benchmark in user experience and seamless display integration.

Attendees at Display Week interested in experiencing the capabilities of Sunrise can visit VIA optronics and Antolin at booth #1121 (German Pavilion) during the event.

About VIA:

VIA is a leading provider of interactive display solutions for multiple end markets in which superior functionality or durability is a critical differentiating factor. Its customizable technology is well-suited for high-end markets with unique specifications and demanding environments that pose technical and optical challenges for displays, such as bright ambient light, vibration and shock, extreme temperatures, and condensation. VIA’s interactive display solutions combine customized design, interactive displays, touch functionality, cameras, and other hardware components. VIA’s intellectual property portfolio, process know-how, optical bonding, metal mesh touch sensor and camera module technologies provide enhanced display solutions built to meet the specific needs of its customers.

About Antolin:

Antolin is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of vehicle components and a global supplier of technology solutions for automotive interiors. The company supplies the world’s leading car manufacturers through 120 factories in 25 countries. Antolin has 22,000 employees and sales of €4,617 million in 2023. Antolin offers high added value products via five Business Units: Overheads; Doors & Hard Trim; IPs & Central Consoles; Lighting, HMI & Electronics and Components & JITs.

Contacts

Investor Relations for VIA optronics:

Sam Gibbons or Trevor Durkin



Alpha IR Group



VIAO@alpha-ir.com

Phone: +1 312-445-2870

Media:

Alexandra Müller-Plötz



AMueller-Ploetz@via-optronics.com

Phone: +49-911-597 575-302