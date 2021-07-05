Smart Acquires Cookie-free CTV and Video Advertising Platform Dynadmic. 

“Leading independent ad monetization platform aims to scale its position on the CTV/Video market and to provide media buyers and publishers with enhanced cookie-free contextual targeting capabilities and a strong media services organization.”

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smart AdServer, the leading independent ad monetization platform, today announces its acquisition of DynAdmic, the integrated video advertising marketplace, and accelerates its growth in CTV and media services. DynAdmic’s technology and operations will be integrated within Smart’s offering to provide unique media solutions to buyers and bring a new exclusive monetization channel to media publishers. The combined group will benefit from unique cookie free contextual targeting capabilities to better align ad campaign performance goals with user privacy requirements.

Founded in Paris in 2012, DynAdmic has grown internationally with 7 locations (US, France, Germany, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia and Dubai) and earns 60% of its revenue in the US. With 120 employees, DynAdmic achieved 32% growth in 2020 and is growing by 90% in H1 2021. Its proprietary audio and video content recognition technology offers advertisers a unique cookie-free contextual targeting solution. DynAdmic operates exclusive video advertising campaigns, 40% of which is for OTT and Connected TV.

“We are impressed by the technology and expertise developed by DynAdmic to bring superior performance to brands and agencies with OTT and CTV contextual targeting. The addition of DynAdmic complements Smart’s cookie-free and CTV strengths, which are the most critical shifts in our industry, explains Arnaud Creput – Smart CEO. This acquisition also accelerates our strategic development in the United States. We remain dedicated to creating a scaled independent alternative to the dominant platforms with a strong commitment to privacy, transparency, innovation and performance.”

Following the acquisition of LiquidM in December 2019, as well as the launch of its “direct buy” platform Smart Buyer Connect, Smart’s acquisition of DynAdmic is a natural evolution to continue to answer the market’s challenges and accelerate the company’s growth globally. While providing managed media solutions, DynAdmic fully aligns with Smart’s existing offering and its ongoing strategy to invest in technologies and media services that serve media buyers and bring them closer to quality publishers. Smart’s publisher clients on the other hand will benefit from increased demand through a new monetization channel within the platform.

“We are delighted to join a pioneer and leader of our industry and we consider Smart to be the ideal partner for us to achieve our growth journey. We share the same values of independence, excellence, and innovation, explain Stéphane Bonjean – DynAdmic’s CEO and Bruno Champion – CTO. Smart’s full-stack capabilities will allow us to rapidly integrate with their platform which, along with their strong technology, expertise and global presence, will generate significant value for our clients and partners.”

About Smart

Smart is the leading independent adtech platform built to serve the interests of both buyers and publishers. Smart’s fully transparent platform and shared-interest business approach enables brands and premium publishers to get their fair share of ad value at every opportunity, on their terms. Brands can achieve greater efficiency through their advertising spend, and publishers can act with certainty and have the control they need to provide the right blend of transaction models, channels, formats, and audience data to deliver true value path optimization to brands.

Smart works directly with hundreds of buyers and more than 1,000 publishers worldwide including Groupe Marie Claire, TracFone, Le Figaro, Leboncoin, Altice Media Publicité, and IMGUR to deliver display, video, native, and rich-media ads to over 50,000 sites and apps. Smart is ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA and in the Financial Times’ FT 1000: Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies. The company operates 12 offices worldwide and leads the charge in building a transparent ecosystem based on quality.

About DynAdmic

DynAdmic curates digital video advertising inventory from the world’s leading websites by utilizing smart semantic targeting and activating brand safety and fraud security, while focusing on campaign performance metrics. They connect world-class advertisers with qualified audiences across Youtube, apps and the largest publishers reaching more than 450MM viewers globally and targeting viewers in real-time based on what they are about to watch by using their proprietary AI audio recognition technology. Their exclusive demand platform scans 20,000 pages per minute and scores every page according to brand safety, contextual relevance and qualified audience parameters.

By leveraging a superior and owned code, the DynAdmic team can identify and target viewers’ real-time interest and prospective consumers from their audience catalogue in 60 languages across the world with a fraud rate of less than 1% according to Moat. DynAdmic is the only certified Google partner that connects the online with offline world with TV Sync, and has a 96% context relevance score as well as third-party verification from IAS.

﻿DynAdmic partners with the leading brands, agencies and publishers and is comprised of 130 people in 7 countries.

