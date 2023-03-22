Slice Onboards 4 New Distribution Partners for Small Business Insurance

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Slice Labs Inc. (Slice), a technology company with the first on-demand insurance platform and products to protect small businesses, has onboarded four additional wholesaler insurance agencies to Slice’s platform, allowing retail agents and brokers associated with these four partners to digitally quote and bind General Liability under the digital brand, AERO Insurance Services.

The four wholesalers have partnered with Cornerstone Underwriting Partners (CUP) and are part of a program to streamline business processing to a seamless, digital insurance buying experience for agents. Slice enabled each to launch within 3 weeks. Brian Fischer, President of CUP, said “we are excited to forge partnerships with these partners to provide them with fast and easy access to general liability insurance.”

“We’re thrilled to bring on these new partners and have so many agents use our platform,” said Tim Attia, co-founder and CEO of Slice. “Our goal is to provide brokers and agents with the best quote to bind process so they can support the small business insurance market quickly.”

About Slice Labs:

Slice Labs, Inc. is building the future of insurance by providing intelligent and intuitive, on-demand digital insurance products to protect small businesses via Slice’s cloud-based platform. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, Slice is backed by leading global insurers and reinsurers, and distributes their on-demand insurance products through the largest distribution platforms. Slice has been consistently recognized as an insurance and technology leader by industry publications, awards, and Tier 1 publications. To learn more, visit https://slice.is. Follow Slice on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Cornerstone Underwriting Partners, LLC. (CUP)

Cornerstone Underwriting Partners, LLC. (CUP) is a Managing General Underwriter and Program Administrator, providing market solutions to the wholesale channel with underwriting, pricing, and policy issuance authority. CUP distributes its products on a national basis with programs for Workers’ Compensation, Contractors GL, Snow & Ice Management, Cannabis Package and Valuable Articles. Cornerstone Underwriting Partners is wholly owned by Acrisure, LLC. To learn more, please visit www.cornerstone-underwriters.com

Contacts

Emily Mertz



VP, Marketing



Slice Labs



emily@slice.is

212-380-1849