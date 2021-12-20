Slice Celebrates State and Class Expansion of Contractors General Liability Insurance for Small Businesses

AERO Insurance, the digital brand of Appalachian Underwriters built by Slice, gives agents access to fast quotes and coverage for small businesses in 43 states.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Slice Labs Inc. (Slice), a technology company with the first on-demand insurance platform, and Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. have expanded AERO’s Contractors General Liability Insurance to two additional states – California and Colorado.

“After seeing double digit growth month over month last quarter, we’re excited to announce the expansion into two of the U.S. largest contractors’ markets,” commented Will Chambers, Director of Digital Partnerships at Appalachian Underwriters Inc.

Appalachian’s growing customer base of over 100,000 independent agents experience a frictionless quote and bind experience for small business accounts, including same day issue capabilities. The product is now available in 43 states. The AERO Insurance product covers 65+ class codes, including General Contractors.

“The success and feedback of this product has fueled more innovations to make it the most competitive product on the market,” said Tim Attia, CEO of Slice Labs.

About Slice Labs:

Slice Labs Inc. is the insurance engine behind tomorrow’s cloud-based, on-demand digital services ecosystems for the new economy. Through the Slice Labs Insurance Cloud Services (ICS) platform, Slice Labs is enabling insurers, technology companies, and other service providers to build truly intelligent and intuitive, usage based digital insurance products protecting the insured anytime and anywhere. To learn more, visit https://www.slice.is. Follow Slice on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.:

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. (AUI) offers a leading insurance wholesale brokerage outlet for agents looking to bring their clients a broad selection of quality products. AUI is a Nationwide MGA that specializes in Workers’​ Compensation, Commercial Specialty, and Personal Lines products. The company also offers a brokerage unit that expands their product offering beyond their Managed Programs and allows them to place large specialized risks. AUI’s “one–stop” approach affords the convenience of dealing with one sales and administration staff, while gaining access to a wide range of high quality companies.

