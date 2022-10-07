Sixth Annual Tennessee STEAM Festival Brings Science to Life

Variety of statewide events and activities for all ages, Oct. 14-23

MURFREESBORO, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BeBrilliant–Science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) will come to life at events and activities across the state during the 6th annual Tennessee STEAM Festival, taking place Oct. 14-23.

The Festival was founded by the Discovery Center at Murfree Spring and incorporates events hosted by a wide range of museums, schools, community centers and other attractions. More information is available at TNsteam.org.

The Festival’s popular “STEAM-a-Palooza” returns this year on Saturday, Oct. 15, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Discovery Center. This free, all-ages outdoor event (rain or shine) features robotics, creative arts, environmental conservation, composting, cosmetics, physics, mathematics, and meteorology as well as live performances and food trucks. In addition, Discovery Center’s general admission for indoor exhibits will be half-price from noon to 4 p.m. on Oct. 15.

“Where else can curious kids and adults navigate using the stars, hunt for bugs with an entomologist, engage with scientists, engineers, tech-industry experts and artists in a 10-day celebration across the state?” said Discovery Center CEO Tara MacDougall. “The Festival wouldn’t be possible without the many organizations and businesses that are participating this year. Each one offers a very special opportunity to experience how important science, technology, engineering, art and math are in our everyday lives.”

Featured events include:

Statewide Star Parties at locations across the state – Oct. 14

Lantern History Tours at Chickasaw State Park, Henderson – Oct. 14

Ramer Day at the Ramer Civic Center, Ramer – Oct. 15th

Zoo Knoxville Monarch Tagging at the Seven Islands State Birding Park, Kodak – Oct. 15-16

Girls Inc. of Tennessee Valley Celebrating Women & Girls In STEM at the Market Square Farmers Market, Knoxville – Oct. 15

Conservation and Art at The Elephant Sanctuary, Hohenwald – Oct. 15

Big Bug Hunt at the Historic Sam Davis House, Smyrna – Oct. 15

Lantern Parade, Discovery Center, Murfreesboro – Oct. 20

…and much more!

Sponsored by Franke and Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce.

About the Discovery Center

The Discovery Center at Murfree Spring is a hands-on, environmental, cultural and educational museum located in the heart of Middle Tennessee. More than 120,000 children and families visit annually, exploring exhibits and participating in programs that promote STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts & math) education. Adjacent to the Center is the protected Murfree Spring wetlands, a natural habitat for a variety of fish, amphibians and birds. Located at 502 S.E. Broad Street in Murfreesboro, TN. For more information, visit www.explorethedc.org or call (615) 890-2300.

