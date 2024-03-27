Home Business Wire Similarweb Files 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F
TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Similarweb (NYSE: SMWB), a leading digital intelligence company, announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 28, 2024.


The 2023 annual report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.similarweb.com. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the company’s complete audited financial statements free of charge, by requesting a copy from Investor Relations.

About Similarweb:

Similarweb powers businesses to win their market with leading Digital Data. Similarweb reveals what is happening online and provides businesses with the essential digital data & analytics needed to build strategy, optimize customer acquisition, and increase monetization. We empower our users to be among the first to discover and capture the best business opportunities and stay alert to react instantly to emerging threats to their business. Similarweb products are easy to use and integrate into users’ workflows, powered by advanced technology, and based on comprehensive digital data.

Contacts

Press:
David F. Carr

Communications and Insights, Similarweb

david.carr@similarweb.com

Investors:

Jason Schwartz

CFO, Similarweb

jasons@similarweb.com

