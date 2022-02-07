Silicon Creations Joins Intel Foundry Services Accelerator – IP Alliance Program Aiming to Reducing Design Barriers, Accelerating Time-to-Market

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IFS—Silicon Creations, a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal intellectual property (IP), announced today that it has joined Intel Foundry Services’ (IFS) Accelerator – IP Alliance Program. This global alliance program promotes a trusted and comprehensive collaboration between IFS and its ecosystem partners that aims to reduce design barriers, design risk and cost, and accelerate the time-to-market for customers’ products.

“This partnership gives Silicon Creations customers new ways to propel their innovative designs ahead, improve design productivity, and get to market faster,” said Randy Caplan, Co-founder, and Executive VP at Silicon Creations. “IFS is driving collaboration to advance design and IP capabilities, and our partnership with IFS is another example of how we are committed to our global customers’ success. We’re proud to be an IP alliance member of IFS’ comprehensive ecosystem program, Accelerator.”

Hitting the ground running, Silicon Creations is developing a fractional-N synthesizer as a general-purpose, high-performance SoC clocking solution for Intel 16 process technology IP ecosystem.

“We’re collaborating with a design service partner to develop a test chip on Intel 16 and expect to have the IP proven in the third quarter of this year,” Caplan said, adding that the IP is ready for design starts now.

Customers developing chips on Intel 16 will benefit from having access to the industry’s most widely programmable PLL IP with circuit architecture proven in many millions of production wafers, and with output frequency programmable from under 10MHz to 5GHz in steps smaller than 0.01ppm, power as low as 2mW and jitter low enough to comply with most high-speed NRZ PHY standards.

“We are excited to announce the IFS Ecosystem Alliance as a major step forward for Intel’s foundry ambitions,” said Rahul Goyal, VP and GM of Intel Product & Design Ecosystem Enablement. “We are delighted to have Silicon Creations join the alliance. We look forward to partnering with Silicon Creations to extend their leadership IP with IFS for the benefit of our mutual global customers.”

About Silicon Creations

Silicon Creations provides world-class silicon intellectual property (IP) for precision and general-purpose timing PLLs, SerDes and high-speed differential I/Os. Silicon Creations’ IP is in production from 5 to 180 nanometer process technologies. With a complete commitment to customer success, its IP has an excellent record of first silicon to mass production in customer designs. Silicon Creations, founded in 2006, is self-funded and growing. The company has development centers in Atlanta, USA, and Krakow, Poland, and worldwide sales representation. For more information, visit www.siliconcr.com.

All reference to Silicon Creations trademarks are the property of Silicon Creations, Inc. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Michelle Clancy, Cayenne Global, +1.503.702.4732



michelle.clancy@cayennecom.com