Signifyd Report: Black Friday Online Sales Start Strong, Up 8 Percent YoY

Shoppers Spending More Despite Higher Prices and Economic Anxiety

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#blackfriday–Inflation and fear of recession were no match for Black Friday tradition as online shoppers spent enthusiastically into the early afternoon with no sign of letting up. With 43 percent of projected spending completed on Friday, ecommerce sales were 8 percent ahead of Black Friday 2021, according to Signifyd’s Holiday Season Pulse Tracker.

Signifyd’s data team predicts that the higher sale volumes will persist throughout the rest of the day and that Black Friday ecommerce sales will finish Black Friday 2022 up between 6 and 8 percent over a year ago. Following is a look at Black Friday data collected today:

Black Friday 2022 year-over-year comparison with Black Friday 2021

Online sales (projected)

+6% to 8%

Average order value as of early p.m.

+1.3%

Fraud pressure*

+5%

*Fraud pressure is defined by the fluctuation in the number of transactions that Signifyd models deem very risky.

Consumers’ use of discounts 2022 vs. 2021

Thanksgiving

+17%

Black Friday

+15%

Predicted year-over-year growth for Cyber Week 2022

Cyber Week sales

+5%

Volume of products sold

+8%

Predicted year-over-year growth for entire holiday season 2022

Holiday sales

+8%

Volume of products sold

+5%

Holiday season is defined as November and December

Percentage of all holiday season sales attributable to Cyber Week

2021 actual

21%

2022 predicted

19%

About Signifyd

Signifyd provides an end-to-end Commerce Protection Platform that leverages its Commerce Network to maximize conversion, automate customer experience and eliminate fraud and consumer abuse risk for retailers. Its solutions provide the transparency and control that brands need to succeed in the rapidly changing world of commerce. Signifyd, which is the leading provider of payment security and fraud prevention for the Top 1000 Retailers for 2022, is headquartered in San Jose, CA, with locations in Denver, New York, Mexico City, São Paulo, Belfast and London.

Contacts

Mike Cassidy, Signifyd

Head of PR & Storytelling

mike.cassidy@signifyd.com
or

Dan Branley, Big Valley Marketing

dbranley@bigvalley.co

