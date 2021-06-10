Siemens Launches “Where the Jobs Are” Series to Highlight Open Positions and Career Pathways for the Next Generation of Skilled Workers

With more than 2,000 open jobs across the country and continued investment in apprenticeships and training initiatives, Siemens is committed to bringing Americans back into the workforce

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–At the 8th annual SelectUSA Investment Summit, Siemens announced the launch of its Where the Jobs Are 2021 series to highlight the company’s training and career opportunities across the country. With more than 2,000 job openings in the U.S., Siemens is investing in advanced workforce development, training, and apprenticeship programs, as well as deepening its commitment to economic, social and racial justice in the United States.

Each month, Siemens will feature open positions in its business units and training initiatives available through partnerships with universities, community colleges, technical and trade schools across the country. Siemens first launched its Where the Jobs Are series in 2011 at a time when 14 million Americans were out of work two years after the recession. In support of bringing Americans back into the post-pandemic workforce, Siemens is relaunching the initiative to bring awareness and access to opportunities and demand for high-skill, high wage jobs.

“Our company’s success rests on skilled workers around the world – not just within our own company, but also among our suppliers and customers,” said Barbara Humpton, president and CEO of Siemens USA. “Now, more than ever, the country needs an inclusive workforce development agenda that brings more people into the process and doesn’t leave anyone behind —because when everyone has the opportunity to thrive, we all succeed.”

Across the country, there is an urgent and growing need to fill skilled trades jobs, or roles that require specialized knowledge and training gained through a technical school, an apprenticeship, or on the job. At Siemens, skilled trade jobs account for 32 percent of its entire hiring demand, with open positions primarily in its manufacturing facilities in Sacramento, California, Roebuck/Spartanburg, South Carolina., Southaven, Mississippi, and Grand Prairie, Texas. To help fill skilled trade roles for both Siemens and its customers, the company partners with community and technical schools to help inform curriculum, provide hardware and software grants, and collaborate on certifications like mechatronics to prepare skilled workers to secure a high-paying job without the need of a four-year degree. To view related open positions, interested candidates can visit www.usa.siemens.com/careers.

Each year, Siemens invests $37 million in workforce training and champions apprenticeship programs that prepare and connect more young people for the jobs that industry, and the economy, need. Last month, Siemens announced an expansion of its Spartanburg, South Carolina plant, supporting the creation of more than 180 new jobs and stood up a new apprenticeship program in partnership with a local community college to support the skilled work being done at the facility.

The Siemens Foundation, a non-profit organization established by Siemens, has invested more than $130 million in the United States to advance workforce development and education initiatives in science, technology and math (STEM), which is inspired by the culture of innovation, research and continuous learning that is the hallmark of Siemens’ companies. Most recently, the Siemens Foundation partnered with the Association of Controls Professionals (ACP) to invest in a workforce training program and an industry-recognized, nonproprietary certification for building controls professionals that will be available later this year.

To follow the Siemens Where the Jobs Are Series, you can visit www.usa.siemens.com/wherethejobsare and all open positions in the United States can be found at www.usa.siemens.com/careers

Siemens Corporation is a U.S. subsidiary of Siemens AG, a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. Active around the world, the company focuses on intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems and on automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Siemens brings together the digital and physical worlds to benefit customers and society. Through Mobility, a leading supplier of intelligent mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is helping to shape the world market for passenger and freight services. Via its majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital health services. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power that has been listed on the stock exchange since September 28, 2020. In fiscal 2020, Siemens Group USA generated revenue of $17 billion and employs approximately 40,000 people serving customers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

