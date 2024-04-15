Siemens Government Technologies Names Elizabeth Larson as Chief Financial Officer

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Siemens Government Technologies (SGT) today announced that Elizabeth “Liz” Larson has been appointed its Chief Financial Officer.









Larson joins SGT from Siemens Industry Inc., where she most recently served as Head of Finance for the Apparatus Segment of Electronic Products since 2019. An essential member of the business leadership team, she played a key role in increasing business volume more than 200% while also increasing profitability 20% over the past five years.

During her almost 22-year tenure with Siemens, Larson has held diverse roles with progressive leadership responsibilities in finance disciplines across multiple business units providing technology solutions spanning energy and automation, to electrical distribution equipment and its associated infrastructure. She began her career in public accounting focusing on real estate and related management companies as clients. Upon joining Siemens, she quickly transitioned to financial analyst roles and was selected as a regional controller based in Karlsruhe, Germany, where she led a team driving volume growth and associated strategies for the American and Asia Pacific regions of the Digital Industries – Process Automation business.

In her role as CFO at SGT, Larson is responsible for leading all financial, accounting, controlling and audit functions supporting technology and service teams delivering solutions in energy efficiency and resiliency, to digital engineering and modeling modernization initiatives for government customers across the U.S. and abroad.

“Liz brings tremendous experience and understanding for the Siemens technology portfolio to help us address some of the most pressing challenges our customers face in energy, automation, and digitalization,” said John Ustica, president and CEO, Siemens Government Technologies. “I’m excited to have Liz on the team and looking forward to working with her as we design the strategies that maximize our team’s success in serving our customers’ missions of national consequence.”

About Siemens Government Technologies

Siemens Government Technologies is the wholly owned, cleared U.S. subsidiary of Siemens Corporation whose mission it is to secure and modernize the largest infrastructure in the world, the U.S. Federal Government. It does so by being the leading integrator of Siemens’ innovative products, technologies, software and services in the areas of digital engineering and modeling, efficient and resilient energy solutions, and smart infrastructure modernization.

