Shopbox AI Wins Digital Impact Of The Year at the National Digital Awards

At an awards luncheon held at Dublin’s Gibson Hotel, Shopbox AI rises above its fellow nominees to lift the award for Digital Impact of the Year.

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shopbox AI (www.shopbox.ai), the retail technology company, are delighted to announce they have won the award for Digital Impact of the Year 2022 at the National Digital Awards ceremony held on March 3rd. The Awards drew over 500 entries and celebrated the very best and brightest in digital and online enterprise, rewarding businesses, innovators, organisations and people who have showcased exceptional digital prowess in the past year. Ashley McDonnell, Chairperson of DBI, the awarding body, said, “We are deeply encouraged by the dynamism, ingenuity, innovation and talent of the businesses, organisations and people who got involved with the process this year.”

The Digital Impact of the Year award is given to an organisation that demonstrates the power of their digital product or service and how it creates meaningful and quantifiable impact for the clients who use it. “This award means so much. As a company that supports the online retail sector exclusively, being recognised as the best amongst companies across all sectors of the digital economy is amazing.” commented Shopbox AI CEO, Alan Gormley. “The last year has been excellent in terms of company success and growth. Now to be recognised by our peers, it’s the icing on the cake. I’m also delighted for clients of ours who were also winners here today.” he added.

The winner was selected following two rounds of submissions by a panel of 15 expert industry judges, based on the winner’s ability to showcase their growth, impact on clients’ business performance and innovation.

Shopbox AI is a multi-award winning retail technology company that believes the customer should be at the heart of everything online retailers do. Its AI-powered platform is rooted in consumer behaviour and shopping psychology. The company believes that adapting the store and experience based on the interests and behaviours of site visitors, not precoded offerings, increases customer satisfaction, conversion rates, retention and revenue. Founded in 2020, Shopbox AI has grown internationally and counts brands such as Schuh, Tool Station, Kitlocker.com, Easons and Euronics as clients. www.shopbox.ai

