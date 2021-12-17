Shipwell Wins Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s Green Supply Chain Award For Second Straight Year

Award recognizes companies that prioritize sustainability as a core part of their supply chain strategy

Shipwell’s platform helps customers improve route efficiency and reduce waste

A software provider for protein trading and logistics avoided more than 1 million pounds of food waste and reduced shipping costs by 16.4 percent in six months with Shipwell’s solution

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ecommerce—Shipwell, an industry leader in cloud-based shipping and logistics, has been named a winner of Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s Green Supply Chain Award for the second year in a row. The award recognizes companies making sustainability a core part of their supply chain strategy and achieving measurable goals within their operations.

“We’re honored to be recognized again for our fully connected and cloud-based innovations that help our customers minimize their environmental impact,” said Shipwell CEO and Co-Founder Greg Price. “The EPA has said that organizations’ supply chains often account for more than 90 percent of their greenhouse gas emissions, and we remain committed to giving customers ways to save money and reduce their carbon footprint.”

Shipwell helps customers improve their impact on the global climate and become EPA SmartWay-certified by improving route efficiency, highlighting methods for improving operations and reducing waste. From the first to the final mile, Shipwell’s customers get accurate information and guidance on the optimal number of vehicles required and the most efficient route to be taken.

A software provider for protein trading and logistics estimated it avoided more than 1 million pounds of food waste and reduced shipping costs by 16.4 percent in six months after moving away from manual processes and bringing their supply chain operations onto Shipwell’s platform.

Shipwell’s platform centralizes supply chain data and leverages automation to replace manual tasks and reduce operating expenses. Its single-screen event dashboard, Compass Dashboard, utilizes AI to provide logistics managers with real-time tracking data into their shipments and the ability to proactively address issues before or during their shipments’ lifecycle. This dashboard provides an all-in-one way for shippers to gain visibility into potential obstacles and avoid delays that can negatively affect their supply chains.

“Several industry experts and market research reports show how Shipwell—regardless of the pandemic, shortages, natural disasters and other supply chain disruptions—maintains sustainability as a top priority in the supply chain. Whether it’s a new solution, a new program or just simply a new way of doing business, these winners showcased heightened attention to social responsibility and environmental governance,” said Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “Regardless of the challenges faced by the supply chain industry, a sustainable supply chain continues to win in the end.”

Go to www.sdcexec.com to view the complete list of 2021 Green Supply Chain winners.

About Shipwell

In a world where shipping expectations and complexity are greater than ever, Shipwell is on a mission to empower supply chain efficiency at scale across every company size, stage, and industry. Supply chain solutions today are highly disconnected, rigid, and difficult to use, but Shipwell is disrupting the status quo. Our solution combines everything our customers need in a comprehensive platform that adapts as the market and business demands change, so they can effectively manage the entire process in one place and never have to rip and replace. Shipwell is proud to be recognized by industry experts as a leader in shipping and logistics, including Gartner Magic Quadrant for TMS, Forbes 2020 Next Billion-Dollar Startup, and was named fourth fastest-growing company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500. To learn more, visit www.shipwell.com.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com.

Contacts

Treble

Matt Grant



shipwell@treblepr.com