SHI International Expands in Asia Pacific Region With New Australia Office

SOMERSET, N.J. & SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SHI International, one of the world’s largest IT solutions providers, today announced the opening of a new office in Sydney, Australia. Adding to its existing regional offices in Hong Kong and Singapore, the new Sydney location streamlines SHI’s ability to serve and support customers in Australia and New Zealand by providing additional local support to this growing Asia-Pacific market.

“SHI’s ability to exceed client expectations has allowed the company to develop deep customer relationships and accelerate growth in Australia and New Zealand in recent years,” says Thai Lee, President and CEO of SHI. “We made the decision to put our talented employees on the ground to more directly engage customers as they plan and execute their technology strategy in support of their business goals.”

The new Sydney office adds to SHI’s global footprint and allows the company to meet customer needs without import and export restrictions. SHI supports customers from over 30 offices throughout the U.S., Australia, Canada, the U.K., Ireland, France, Hong Kong and Singapore.

“SHI has had a presence in the Asia Pacific region for over 20 years, largely in support of the local efforts of our multinational customers,” says Celeste Lee, SHI’s Sr. VP, International and Global Programs. “By fortifying that presence and moving even closer to existing and new customers in Australia and New Zealand, we are excited to improve our local capabilities and unlock value while assisting customer select, deploy and manage their technology needs.”

ABOUT SHI

Founded in 1989, SHI International Corp. is an $11 billion global provider of technology products and services. Driven by the industry’s most experienced and stable sales force and backed by software volume licensing experts, hardware procurement specialists, and certified IT services professionals, SHI delivers custom IT solutions to Corporate, Enterprise, Public Sector, and Academic customers. With over 5,000 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S.

For more information, visit https://www.SHI.com.

Press Resources:



SHI Corporate Website: http://www.SHI.com

SHI Blog: http://blog.SHI.com

SHI Twitter Handle: @SHI_Intl

Contacts

For SHI International:



Gregory FCA



Matt McLoughlin



610-228-2123