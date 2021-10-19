Sharpen Signs Master Agent Agreement with PlanetOne

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cctr—Sharpen Technologies, developers of the agent-first, omnichannel, cloud contact center platform, signed a Master Agent Agreement with PlanetOne, the IT channel’s preferred business partner for identifying and delivering cloud-based and connectivity solutions to small and midsize businesses and enterprises. With the agreement, PlanetOne’s growing nationwide network of agents and channel partners can now access and sell Sharpen’s award-winning CCaaS contact center solution built for the mid-market.

Sharpen is the contact center solution that lets users work from anywhere. Users can move between calls, texts, webchats, emails, social media, etc., all in real-time and in a single interaction. With performance management built into its core functionality, at no extra cost, agents know what is expected of them. And, they have visibility into how they’re performing against those expectations. As a result, they can see how their work is impacting the business and where to focus their attention in interactions. And they can do it all without having to leave their queue. It also lets managers easily coach agents and provide feedback, keeping their teams productive and aligned.

“Along with providing hard-dollar ROI, we’ve built Performance Tiles into our core contact center platform,” said Joe Davis, Sharpen’s Director of Channel & Partnerships. “Although performance management products have been available in the contact center for the past five years or so, they’ve traditionally come as an expensive add-on from specialty vendors who host a bolt-on integration. Given the cost and complexity of those integrations, it’s been an unreachable standard for small to mid-sized contact center operations. Until now. Sharpen includes it in their core license at no additional cost—a great solution for the businesses PlanetOne and their partners serve.”

One customer using Sharpen Performance Tiles reported an average 8% reduction in handle times and a projected savings of $1.5 million annually. Another experienced a 20% improvement in wrap-up times, a 17% improvement in hold times, a 12% reduction in average handle times, and an 8% reduction in staffing required for a yearly savings of $630,000. A third, a home warranty provider, recently improved their Active Call Resolution significantly, reducing their call volumes by 16% while improving their customer satisfaction scores and saving $61,000 per year.

“With organizations shifting to hybrid work and work-from-anywhere environments, call centers need the right technology in place to provide a fast, personalized and consistent customer experience, regardless of when or where their agents are working from,” said Karie Atwood, Vice President of Supplier Management, PlanetOne. “Sharpen’s innovative CCaaS platform is a built-in-the-cloud, omnichannel solution that provides a tremendous amount of features and functionality tailored to meet the evolving needs of modern call center operators. PlanetOne is proud to be signing on as one of Sharpen’s Master Agents, and we look forward to leveraging their solutions to help our partners take advantage of the growing opportunity to help their clients improve the call center experience.”

About Sharpen Technologies

Sharpen Technologies is the world’s first, truly agent-focused contact center platform built in the cloud for the cloud. The omnichannel platform lets users work from anywhere, seamlessly moving between calls, texts, webchats, emails, social media etc., all in real-time and in a single interaction. Sharpen was recognized by Frost & Sullivan’s Contact Center Buyers Guide, North America for its “dramatic ROI,” “out-of-the-box integrations,” “powerful reporting and analytics tools,” and “demonstrable value.” In 2020 and 2021, it made the Inc. 5000, the magazine’s annual list of America’s fastest-growing private companies and came in #1 as the fastest-growing private company in central Indiana in Indiana Business Journal’s 2021 Fast25 ranking. And, it is a “Best Places to Work” by both Inc. (2019) and the Indiana Chamber of Commerce (2017, 2018, 2021). Visit Sharpen on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and the Sharpen blog.

About PlanetOne

PlanetOne is the IT channel and telecom industry’s preferred business partner for identifying and delivering cloud-based and connectivity solutions to small and midsize businesses and enterprises. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., the industry pioneer is celebrated by Inc. Magazine as one of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies and regarded as a top-performing partner for hundreds of telecom agents and channel partners nationwide. In 2018, PlanetOne was named one of the Best Places to Work by The Business Intelligence Group. In 2015 and 2017, PlanetOne ranked No. 1 in the Phoenix Business Journal’s annual “Best Places to Work” survey, and has been recognized as one of Arizona’s largest privately-held companies as part of the Arizona Corporate Excellence (ACE) Awards program, since 2016. The award-winning PlanetOne Partner Program is also featured in CRN’s annual Partner Program Guide. To learn more, visit www.planetone.net. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

