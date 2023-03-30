Shapeways Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Results

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SHPW) (“Shapeways” or the “Company”), a leader in the large and fast-growing digital manufacturing industry, announced its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

“During 2022 we made meaningful progress in positioning Shapeways for expansion as we continue to disrupt the multi-trillion dollar global manufacturing market. In the fourth quarter we delivered 5% revenue growth, in-line with our guidance,” said Greg Kress, Shapeways’ Chief Executive Officer. “Notably, we made strategic investments during the year which expanded our manufacturing technologies, materials, and certifications, as well as further enhanced our software offering. Our production capabilities now include 12 hardware technologies and more than 120 materials and finishes, and we believe we provide an extremely compelling solution for a range of customers, from project-focused engineers to large global enterprises seeking high quality, flexible on-demand manufacturing. Having made these investments, we are now focused on those areas that offer the greatest opportunity, including enterprise manufacturing solutions and commercializing our software”.

“We believe that the manufacturing industry is moving towards digitization and that our software can transform manufacturers globally by facilitating this digital transformation, particularly for small- to medium-sized manufacturers that are not able to invest the capital and time necessary to digitize their processes. We remain encouraged by our progress and growing pipeline across our target automotive, medical, aerospace, and industrial markets, and as we move through 2023 we expect to see increasing contribution from enterprise customers. Our proprietary software is a key differentiator, and with the investments completed in 2022 we expect to further commercialize our software and accelerate the product roadmap. We are excited about the momentum we have built, and we believe we are well-positioned for continued growth.”

Business Updates

The Company made progress on each of its key growth initiatives.

Focus on driving profitable growth – The Company is continuing to align resources to focus on the initiatives with the greatest opportunity for growth on its path to profitability. The Company achieved a 43% gross margin for the year and completed a number of investments during 2022 in order to accelerate its growth in the quarters ahead. The Company remains focused on improving its cash burn, and the fourth quarter included some expenditures related to the transition of its U.S. manufacturing capabilities to its Livonia, Michigan facility which is expected to result in further optimization of its manufacturing processes. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had $40.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, and marketable securities, which provides the Company with sufficient liquidity to support ongoing execution of its strategic plan.

– The Company is continuing to align resources to focus on the initiatives with the greatest opportunity for growth on its path to profitability. The Company achieved a 43% gross margin for the year and completed a number of investments during 2022 in order to accelerate its growth in the quarters ahead. The Company remains focused on improving its cash burn, and the fourth quarter included some expenditures related to the transition of its U.S. manufacturing capabilities to its Livonia, Michigan facility which is expected to result in further optimization of its manufacturing processes. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had $40.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, and marketable securities, which provides the Company with sufficient liquidity to support ongoing execution of its strategic plan. Commercializing its software – The Company has been focused on integrating the recently acquired MFG and MakerOS products into its OTTO software-as-a-service platform; the expanded product suite is expected to help accelerate OTTO’s phased rollout. This integration has started to have a favorable impact on the Company’s product development strategy, customer acquisition and retention. The Company’s goal is to accelerate digital transformation across the manufacturing ecosystem; OTTO offers software tools and services for customers’ manufacturing operations, leveraging the Company’s proprietary technology for capabilities such as file-upload, instant pricing, custom checkout, file optimization and manufacturing fulfillment.

– The Company has been focused on integrating the recently acquired MFG and MakerOS products into its OTTO software-as-a-service platform; the expanded product suite is expected to help accelerate OTTO’s phased rollout. This integration has started to have a favorable impact on the Company’s product development strategy, customer acquisition and retention. The Company’s goal is to accelerate digital transformation across the manufacturing ecosystem; OTTO offers software tools and services for customers’ manufacturing operations, leveraging the Company’s proprietary technology for capabilities such as file-upload, instant pricing, custom checkout, file optimization and manufacturing fulfillment. Scaling its enterprise manufacturing solutions – With the expansion of materials, technologies, finishes and certifications, the Company continues to expand its manufacturing capabilities, which positions the Company to unlock additional opportunities in key markets such as industrial, medical, automotive and aerospace. Manufacturers are seeking more flexibility in their supply chain and manufacturing operations, and Shapeways is increasingly capturing business from small to medium sized manufacturers that are unlikely to invest the capital required to deploy and support their own digital manufacturing capabilities.

Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Revenue was $8.7 million compared to $8.3 million for the same period in 2021

Gross profit was $3.6 million compared to $3.9 million for the same period in 2021

Gross margin was 41% compared to 47% for the same period in 2021

Net loss was $(7.0) million compared to $(2.4) million for the same period in 2021

Adjusted EBITDA was $(5.8) million compared to $(3.1) million for the same period in 2021

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022

Revenue was $33.2 million compared to $33.6 million for 2021

Gross profit was $14.3 million compared to $15.9 million for 2021

Gross margin was 43% compared to 47% for 2021

Net (loss) income was $(20.2) million compared to $1.8 million for 2021

Adjusted EBITDA was $(19.8) million compared to $(4.5) million for 2021

Outlook

For the first quarter of 2023, the Company anticipates revenue to be in the range of $7.8 million to $8.1 million.

The Company will continue to be highly focused on achieving profitability and managing cash burn while expanding its digital manufacturing platform throughout 2023 by leveraging its investments made in 2022. The investments are expected to result in a ramp in sales in the future and are anticipated to continue to pressure margins in the first quarter of 2023 with an expected margin recovery starting in the second quarter of 2023.

Reverse Stock Split

Shapeways intends to seek approval of a reverse stock split of its common stock at its Annual Meeting of Stockholders in June (the “Annual Meeting”), which it would effect shortly thereafter. Details of the reverse stock split will be included in the Company’s Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting. The reverse stock split is primarily intended to bring the Company into compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for maintaining its listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

About Shapeways

Shapeways is a leader in the large and fast-growing digital manufacturing industry combining high quality, flexible on-demand manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to rapidly transform digital designs into physical products, globally. Shapeways makes industrial-grade additive manufacturing accessible by fully digitizing the end-to-end manufacturing process, and by providing a broad range of solutions utilizing 12 additive manufacturing technologies and more than 120 materials and finishes, with the ability to easily scale new innovation. To date, Shapeways has delivered over 24 million parts to over one million customers in over 180 countries. To learn more, please visit https://www.shapeways.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release are not historical facts and are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, conversion of enterprise customers, rollout of its software offering, impact of recent acquisitions, outlook, and prospects and plans for compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing standards are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in domestic and foreign business, financial, geopolitical, legal, and market conditions, including supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions; difficulties integrating acquired companies; ability to retain customers of acquired companies or otherwise expand its customer base; the risk that Shapeways has a history of losses and may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; the risk that the Company faces significant competition and expects to face increasing competition in many aspects; the risk that the digital manufacturing industry is a relatively new and emerging market and it is uncertain whether it will gain widespread acceptance; the risk that the Company’s new and existing solutions and software do not achieve sufficient market acceptance; the loss of key personnel; the inability to timely and effectively scale the Company’s platform; the ability to move the Company’s manufacturing capabilities without disruption or delay; and those factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Shapeways’ most recent Form 10-K, most recent Form 10-Q, and other documents Shapeways has filed, or will file, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or the Company’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company does not presently know, or that the Company currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessments of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to Shapeways’ results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”), Shapeways believes that Adjusted EBITDA, a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, is useful in evaluating its operational performance. Shapeways uses this non-U.S. GAAP financial information to evaluate its ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Shapeways believes that this non-U.S. GAAP financial information, when reviewed collectively with its U.S. GAAP results, may be helpful to investors in assessing its operating performance.

Shapeways defines Adjusted EBITDA as net (loss) income excluding debt forgiveness, interest expense, net of interest income, income tax benefit, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, acquisition costs and other (which includes other income and non-operating gains and losses).

Shapeways believes that the use of Adjusted EBITDA provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends because it eliminates the effect of financing and capital expenditures and provides investors with a means to compare its financial measures with those of comparable companies, which may present similar non-U.S. GAAP financial measures to investors. However, you should be aware that when evaluating Adjusted EBITDA Shapeways may incur future expenses similar to those excluded when calculating these measures. In addition, Shapeways’ presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that its future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

Because of these limitations, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Shapeways compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on its U.S. GAAP results and using Adjusted EBITDA on a supplemental basis. You should review the reconciliation of net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA below and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Shapeways’ business.

SHAPEWAYS HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,630 $ 79,677 Restricted cash 139 142 Short-term investments 9,816 — Accounts receivable 1,606 1,372 Inventory 1,307 927 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,255 4,360 Total current assets 49,753 86,478 Property and equipment, net 15,627 4,388 Right-of-use assets, net 2,365 842 Goodwill 6,286 1,835 Intangible assets, net 5,398 — Security deposits 99 175 Total assets $ 79,528 $ 93,718 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 2,354 $ 1,909 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 5,950 2,645 Operating lease liabilities, current 719 639 Deferred revenue 972 921 Total current liabilities 9,995 6,114 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,715 326 Deferred tax liabilities, net 27 — Warrant liabilities — 2,274 Total liabilities 11,737 8,714 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively) — — Common stock ($0.0001 par value; 120,000,000 shares authorized; 49,445,174 and 48,627,739 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively) 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 201,362 198,179 Accumulated deficit (133,032 ) (112,811 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (544 ) (369 ) Total stockholders’ equity 67,791 85,004 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 79,528 $ 93,718

SHAPEWAYS HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue, net $ 8,705 $ 8,269 $ 33,157 $ 33,623 Cost of revenue 5,149 4,402 18,859 17,673 Gross profit 3,556 3,867 14,298 15,950 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 7,331 7,081 27,847 17,694 Research and development 3,417 2,182 10,409 6,281 Total operating expenses 10,748 9,263 38,256 23,975 Loss from operations (7,192 ) (5,396 ) (23,958 ) (8,025 ) Other income (expense) Long-term debt forgiveness — — — 2,000 Interest expense — 3 (7 ) (404 ) Change in fair value of earnout liabilities 40 — 1,824 — Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 26 3,018 1,584 8,106 Interest income 126 — 149 1 Other income 118 6 267 7 Loss on disposal of assets (49 ) — (49 ) — Total other income (expense), net 261 3,027 3,768 9,710 (Loss) income before income tax expense (benefit) (6,931 ) (2,369 ) (20,190 ) 1,685 Income tax expense (benefit) 29 — 31 (71 ) Net (loss) income (6,960 ) (2,369 ) (20,221 ) 1,756 Deemed dividend – Earnout Shares — — — (18,132 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders (6,960 ) (2,369 ) (20,221 ) (16,376 ) Net (loss) income per share: Basic $ (0.13 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.38 ) $ 0.04 Diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.38 ) $ 0.04 Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ (0.13 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.40 ) Diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.40 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 53,155,071 52,849,600 52,998,563 41,040,637 Diluted 53,155,071 52,849,600 52,998,563 41,040,637 Other comprehensive loss Foreign currency translation adjustment 176 (22 ) (175 ) (92 ) Comprehensive loss $ (6,784 ) $ (2,391 ) $ (20,396 ) $ (16,468 )

SHAPEWAYS HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (20,221 ) $ 1,756 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,514 593 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 49 — Stock-based compensation expense 2,155 2,907 Non-cash lease expense 1,000 763 Non-cash debt forgiveness — (2,000 ) Deferred income taxes 27 — Change in fair value of earnout liability (1,824 ) — Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (1,584 ) (8,106 ) Interest receivable on short-term investments (105 ) — Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 873 (1,180 ) Inventory (192 ) (175 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,686 ) (2,355 ) Accounts payable 1 207 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 996 223 Operating lease liabilities (1,049 ) (854 ) Deferred revenue (522 ) 162 Security deposits (7 ) — Net cash used in operating activities (20,575 ) (8,059 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (10,118 ) (3,960 ) Purchase of short-term investments (9,780 ) — Net cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (8,861 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (28,759 ) (3,960 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 339 595 Proceeds received from exercise of preferred stock warrants — 60 Tax payments related to shares withheld for vested restricted stock units — (594 ) Effect of Merger, net of transaction costs — 86,792 Repayments of loans payable — (3,586 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 339 83,267 Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (48,995 ) $ 71,248 Effect of change in foreign currency exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (55 ) (138 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 79,819 8,709 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year $ 30,769 $ 79,819 Supplemental disclosure of cash and non-cash transactions: Cash paid for interest $ — $ 85 Purchase of property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 225 $ — Issuance of Legacy Shapeways common stock upon conversion of convertible notes $ — $ 5,913 Repurchase of Legacy Shapeways common stock $ — $ (152 )

SHAPEWAYS HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (loss) income $ (6,960 ) $ (2,369 ) $ (20,221 ) $ 1,756 Debt forgiveness — — — (2,000 ) Interest expense, net (126 ) (4 ) (142 ) 403 Depreciation and amortization 759 169 1,514 593 Stock based compensation 636 2,124 2,155 2,907 Change in fair value of earnout liability (40 ) — (1,824 ) — Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (26 ) (3,018 ) (1,584 ) (8,106 ) Income tax benefit 29 — 31 (71 ) Acquisition costs — — 373 — Restructuring costs 8 — 198 — Other (106 ) (8 ) (254 ) 15 Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,826 ) $ (3,106 ) $ (19,754 ) $ (4,503 )

SHAPEWAYS HOLDINGS, INC. QUARTERLY PERFORMANCE (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended, December 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2022 Revenue $ 8,269 $ 7,570 $ 8,433 $ 8,449 $ 8,705 % YoY Growth (5 ) % (14 ) % (5 ) % 9 % 5 % Gross Profit $ 3,867 $ 3,409 $ 3,642 $ 3,691 $ 3,556 Gross Margin 47 % 45 % 43 % 44 % 41 % Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,106 ) $ (4,303 ) $ (4,270 ) $ (4,615 ) $ (5,826 )

SHAPEWAYS HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES Three Months Ended, (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2022 Net (loss) income $ (2,369 ) $ (4,037 ) $ (4,674 ) $ (4,550 ) $ (6,960 ) Debt forgiveness — — — — — Interest expense, net (4 ) — (1 ) (14 ) (126 ) Depreciation and amortization 169 182 377 473 759 Stock based compensation 2,124 312 457 1,207 636 Change in fair value of earnout liability — — — (1,784 ) (40 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (3,018 ) (762 ) (765 ) (31 ) (26 ) Income tax benefit — — (1 ) 3 29 Acquisition costs — — 373 — — Restructuring costs — — — 190 8 Other (8 ) 2 (36 ) (109 ) (106 ) Adjusted EBITDA (3,106 ) (4,303 ) (4,270 ) $ (4,615 ) $ (5,826 )

