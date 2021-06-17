Home Business Wire ServiceSource to Participate in the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference
DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SREVServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV), the customer journey experience company, today announced that it will participate in the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference taking place June 23 – 24, 2021.

Gary B. Moore, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Chad Lyne, Chief Financial Officer, will host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference and will also deliver a group presentation on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. EDT. A live webcast of the presentation will be available through this link, and a replay will be accessible on ServiceSource’s Investor Relations website.

About ServiceSource

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV) is a global outsourced go-to-market services provider that accelerates B2B digital sales and customer success transformation. Our expert sales professionals, data-powered insights and proven methodologies scale and reimagine customer journey experiences (CJX™) into profitable business outcomes. Backed by more than 20 years of experience, ServiceSource drives billions of dollars in client value annually, conducting commerce in 45 languages and 178 countries. To learn more about how we design, develop and manage CJX solutions that transform the agility, speed, efficiency and value of our clients’ growth initiatives, visit www.servicesource.com.

