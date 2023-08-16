Service by Medallion Earns the San Francisco Chronicle Top Workplace 2023 Award

Fourth-time winner–only full-service building maintenance company named on the list

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Service by Medallion, a leading provider of facility services, is thrilled to announce that it has been honored with the highly acclaimed San Francisco Chronicle Top Workplace 2023 award. This prestigious recognition marks the 4th year that Service by Medallion has been awarded, reaffirming its dedication to fostering a workplace environment that values diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) while adhering to strong Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices. The company’s key differentiators based on technology innovation, customer service, safety, and sustainability enables high employee engagement, satisfaction, and retention for its employees, resulting in the top workplace recognition.





The Top Workplaces awards hold an unparalleled level of credibility and authenticity, as they are solely based on valuable employee feedback. The Top Workplaces recognition is further strengthened by Energage’s benchmarking process, which draws data from more than 23 million surveys conducted at over 70,000 organizations. This extensive dataset ensures that the benchmark used for evaluating workplaces is the most accurate and reliable metric.

“Service by Medallion takes immense pride in earning the Top Workplace 2023 award, which stands as a testament to the dedication and commitment of our exceptional employees,” says Eric Marlin, Medallion’s Vice President of HR. “Our company culture is designed to empower our team to go beyond the services we provide, fostering a spirit of excellence and a genuine desire to be of service to our customers and to our community. We are honored to be recognized alongside major industry players like Charles Schwab, Rakuten and Rubrik.”

Roland Strick Jr., President of Service by Medallion, expressed his gratitude for the company’s continuous recognition as a Top Workplace, stating, “Our customers recognize that our employees are at the heart of our success, thriving in a fulfilling work environment to ensure we provide the best-in-class service and employee experience.”

About Service by Medallion:

Service by Medallion is an award-winning facility support services company, servicing corporate campuses throughout the United States. Offering a comprehensive range of services that include janitorial services, building maintenance, and facility management solutions. Since its inception over 45 years ago, the company has maintained a steadfast commitment to delivering “best-in-class” industry-leading programs through real-time response, innovation, performance analytics, technology, and expertise.

