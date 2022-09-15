Semperis Extends Its 2022 Hybrid Identity Protection (HIP) Roadshow to New York

The award-winning conference series and podcast for identity-centric security practitioners announces an upcoming event in New York City to wrap up its multi-city global roadshow

HOBOKEN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Semperis, a pioneer of identity-driven cyber resilience for enterprises, today announced its 2022 Hybrid Identity Protection (HIP) roadshow is coming to New York on November 9. The HIP roadshow kicked off earlier this year in London and is making its way across the globe with upcoming events in Paris (September 29), Frankfurt (October 11), and now New York City, where the conference series was founded in 2016. The one-day live event in NYC brings together experts working at the intersection between identity and security to deliver technical presentations, participate in panel discussions, and network with attendees. Registration is required to attend HIP NYC.

The agenda at HIP NYC centers on the emerging category of identity threat detection and response (ITDR). Gartner included ITDR in its top cybersecurity trends for 2022, noting that credential misuse is a primary method attackers use to access systems and achieve their goals. Specifically, the identity systems Microsoft Active Directory (AD) and Azure AD, used in over 90% of enterprises, are coming under sustained attack.

“Identity threat detection and response is top of mind for every CISO and IT team worldwide, especially with the prevalence of hybrid environments,” said Gil Kirkpatrick, founding member of the HIP Conference and Semperis Chief Architect. “This year’s conference will help equip these teams with the know-how to fight back against identity-based attacks, especially those targeting Active Directory and Azure AD. Our team is very excited to be back in person and in the birthplace of HIP—New York—to help solve some of the most complex challenges in cybersecurity.”

The HIP conference is partnering with the NY Information Security Meetup, one of the largest independent infosec meetups in the United States with over 5,000 active members, to produce HIP NYC. NY Information Security Meetup founder, David Raviv, a Forbes contributor and well-known cybersecurity podcaster, will co-host the event.

“The New York Metro area is a hotbed for leading tech firms, cybersecurity innovation and top talent,” said Raviv. “As a big supporter of the HIP community, I’m honored to join the HIP conference, share ideas, and collaborate to help thwart identity and access exploits that plague our industry.”

HIP NYC is being held at Rise New York (43 W 23rd St.), located in the heart of New York’s Silicon Alley, near the Flatiron. For more information about the 2022 HIP roadshow and to register for HIP NYC and other events, visit: https://www.hipconf.com.

About the Hybrid Identity Protection Conference



Mobile workforces, cloud applications and digitalization are changing every aspect of the modern enterprise. And, with radical transformation come new business risks. Hybrid Identity Protection (HIP) is the premier educational forum for identity-centric practitioners. Whatever industry sector or job function, HIP strives to provide its community the insights and relationships needed to enable and protect today’s digitally driven organizations.

The HIP conference series was established by Semperis in 2016 and has won multiple awards, including:

Gold Winner of the 2021 Globee Business Awards for “Achievement of the Year in Live Events”

Winner of the 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for “Best Cybersecurity Conference”

Gold Winner of the 2020 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards for “Live Event of the Year”

Bronze Winner of the 2020 IT World Awards for “Security Awareness Computer-Based Training”

About Semperis



For security teams charged with defending hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Semperis ensures the integrity and availability of critical enterprise directory services at every step in the cyber kill chain and cuts recovery time by 90%. Purpose-built for securing hybrid Active Directory environments, Semperis’ patented technology protects over 50 million identities from cyberattacks, data breaches, and operational errors. The world’s leading organizations trust Semperis to spot directory vulnerabilities, intercept cyberattacks in progress, and quickly recover from ransomware and other data integrity emergencies. Semperis is headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, and operates internationally, with its research and development team distributed throughout the United States, Canada, and Israel.

Semperis hosts the award-winning Hybrid Identity Protection conference and podcast series (www.hipconf.com) and built the free hybrid Active Directory security assessment tool, Purple Knight (www.purple-knight.com). The company has received the highest level of industry accolades, recently named to Inc. Magazine’s list of best workplaces for 2022 and ranked the fastest-growing cybersecurity company in America by the Financial Times. Semperis is a Microsoft Enterprise Cloud Alliance and Co-Sell partner.

