SecureAuth Joins IDPro to Help Strengthen Identity and Access Management Community

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Arculix—SecureAuth, a leader in authentication and access management, today announced its membership to IDPro, the leading organization advancing the field of digital identity management. As a member, SecureAuth will be instrumental in helping to address the challenges of modern identity attacks and protect digital identities.





“As identity attacks continue to evolve and expand, it is critical to collaborate with organizations to educate the community on the threats from the lack of strong authentication best practices,” said Mandeep Khera, CMO at SecureAuth and Advisory Board Director at IDPro. “We are delighted to join IDPro and support their mission with our leadership and influence, as well as join forces with other identity thought leaders to contribute to the identity and access management community.”

As a member, SecureAuth will contribute to the leadership and mentorship to expand the networking opportunities to connect with customers, partners, prospects and visionaries in the field of securing digital identities.

Separately, Mandeep Khera, CMO at SecureAuth, was appointed to IDPro’s Board of Directors.

“We are thrilled to welcome SecureAuth to IDPro,” said Heather Flanagan, Acting Executive Director of IDPro. “In today’s ever-evolving digital landscape, identity management is the critical component of security, user experience, and privacy. As a leader in authentication and access management, I believe SecureAuth’s innovation and deep expertise greatly enrich this community.”

As an cybersecurity industry veteran, Mandeep Khera has held senior global executive roles in marketing, channel and business development for over 25 years in companies offering enterprise software, and SaaS, including HP, Verisign, GigaMon, Cenzic, LogLogic, Arxan and others. He drives SecureAuth’s go-to-market strategy and leads a strong team across all marketing functions.

IDPro’s mission is to empower individuals and organizations with the tools, resources, and connections needed to navigate the complex challenges of modern identity management. The alliance fosters collaboration, knowledge sharing, and professional growth among global identity practitioners. It provides foundational certification with its unique Certified Identity Professional (CIDPRO), supporting the profession of digital identity with vendor-neutral IAM knowledge.

About SecureAuth Corporation

SecureAuth is a next-gen access management and authentication company that enables a secure, passwordless, continuous authentication experience for employees, partners and customers. With the only solution deployable in cloud, hybrid and on-premises environments, SecureAuth manages and protects access to applications, systems and data at scale anywhere in the world. To find out more, please visit www.secureauth.com.

