Searce partners with UBIX AI to Revolutionize AI and Analytics on Google Cloud

Searce and UBIX AI join forces to empower businesses with cutting-edge, open-source AI solutions on Google Cloud, driving innovation and cost-efficiency.

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Searce, a modern technology consulting firm that empowers businesses to be future-ready, and UBIX AI, a leader in advanced AI analytics, are excited to announce a strategic partnership. This collaboration aims to transform the AI and analytics landscape for Google Cloud customers, advocating a significant migration from traditional platforms to more dynamic, open-source solutions. This partnership brings together Searce’s technical depth and expertise in cloud solutions and UBIX Labs’ cutting-edge AI platform, offering Google Cloud customers access to advanced analytics and AI capabilities.





John Burke, the CEO of UBIX AI stated, “The UBIX partnership with Searce expands our focused pursuit of scaling our no-code and generative solutions for analytical-driven decision-making. By partnering with Searce, UBIX users can take advantage of the additional deep learning AI capabilities offered by Google Cloud’s innovative generative AI and Gemini models. The results of this partnership is a continuation of our pursuit of driving business outcomes and democratizing AI for every business.”

A key focus of this collaboration is to encourage the transition from legacy systems like those offered by SAS Institute and Alteryx to rapid innovation and intelligently scaling platforms like UBIX that embrace open-source innovations. This shift not only reduces costs but also fosters innovation, as open-source solutions offer greater adaptability and community-driven enhancements. This partnership ensures that Google Cloud customers are at the forefront of AI and analytics evolution.

“Searce and UBIX AI are enabling businesses to unlock the full potential of their data with seamless, user-friendly AI solutions. Our partnership allows organizations to harness the power of advanced analytics on Google Cloud, allowing them to gain powerful insights. Together, we are empowering organizations to embrace the future of AI and drive intelligent business outcomes,” says Vrinda Khurjekar, Senior Director – Cloud Consulting, Searce.

This collaboration marks a milestone in the journey towards a more data-driven business environment. By providing easy-to-use, end-to-end AI solutions on Google Cloud, this partnership paves the way for businesses to unlock new opportunities and drive innovation.

About Searce

Founded in 2004, Searce is a modern technology consulting firm that empowers clients to futurify their businesses, leveraging Cloud, AI & Analytics. Searce provides deep technical consulting, hands-on implementation, and 24*7 cloud care support enabling the digital transformation of organizations with the best infrastructure, platform, industry solutions, and expertise. Working with Google Cloud as a top-tiered preferred partner and a specialized SI for 14+ years, Searce has been enabling digital innovation by leveraging the entire portfolio of Google Cloud solutions across its 4000+ clients globally. Driven by an engineering excellence mindset, Searce cares most about delivering intelligent, impactful & futuristic business outcomes for its global clients.

About UBIX Labs

UBIX makes Advanced Analytics and AI available to Everyone. As an intelligent cloud-based, Advanced Analytics platform and Managed Services provider, we are designed to manage the end-to-end analytics, applications, machine learning, and generative AI life cycle. Our no-code interfaces and Data Science Factory provide a fully-supported and user-friendly way for clients to solve their most complex analytic problems with less reliance on data scientists and technical staff.

Contacts

For more information, please contact:



Kayla Spiess – Chief Marketing Officer, Searce



Email: kayla.spiess@searce.com