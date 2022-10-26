SAP Analysts and Consultants Can Learn to Master the SAP Analytics Journey at SAPinsider EMEA 2022, Vienna

SAP Experts from Pyramid Analytics Guide the SAP Community to Extracting Maximum Value from SAP BW, S4/HANA and RISE with Decision Intelligence

LONDON & VIENNA & WALLDORF, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SAP–The Chief Technology Officer, Vice President of Strategic Alliances, and a Global Technical Alliance Manager from Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), a pioneering decision intelligence platform provider, will deliver presentations at SAPinsider EMEA 2022, 15 – 17 November in Vienna, Austria. These SAP experts will demonstrate and illustrate through case studies and use cases how Decision Intelligence decreases the distance between data and decision in an SAP ecosystem. SAPinsider EMEA 2022 brings together a global community of more than 1,000 SAP users, experts, and partners.

The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform enables enterprises to maximize their SAP investments by providing the industry’s fastest direct query and analytics on BW, BEx, HANA, CDS and IQ, while maintaining SAP business logic and security; all within a unified, no-code, governed self-service analytics environment. Pyramid is an official member of the SAP® PartnerEdge® open ecosystem.

Key Points:

SAPinsider EMEA 2022 presentations by SAP experts from Pyramid include: Decision Intelligence: What’s Next in Data and Analytics for SAP BW and HANA RISE, Work Zone & Real-Time Analytics: Driving Decision-Making from the Boardroom to the Frontline Take your SAP Investment to the Next Level with Pyramid Analytics

The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform is SAP Certified for SAP BW/4HANA, SAP HANA, and SAP NetWeaver.

The Pyramid Platform helps organizations leverage the full value of data by providing AI-powered analytics to all decision-makers.

Join us at SAPinsider EMEA 2022, Booth 445 for demos and presentations. Register with discount code: PYRAMIDVIP.

Pyramid has strong partnership with SAP, the world’s largest provider of Enterprise Application Software. The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform enables customers to integrate sophisticated SAP data sets and non-SAP sources, from a wide range of on-premises and cloud-based data sources, without moving or ingesting the data, through a single decision intelligence platform. This eliminates the need to extract data from SAP, protecting investments in SAP-driven business logic and security infrastructure.

Extract Maximum Value from SAP BW, S4/HANA and RISE with Decision Intelligence

Presentations by Pyramid SAP experts at SAPinsider EMEA 2022 include:

Day 1: Tuesday, 15 November. 3:40 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Decision Intelligence: What’s Next in Data and Analytics for SAP BW and HANA. Avi Perez, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder, Pyramid Analytics. Abstract: Many organizations that have invested in SAP BW and HANA are struggling to get insights from their data quickly without having to move it out of SAP. In this session, Avi Perez will talk about the barriers to getting insights from SAP, new technology developments in data and analytics, and share examples of companies who have elevated their analytics game on SAP.

Day 2: Wednesday, 16 November. 10:00 a.m. – 10:20 a.m.

RISE, Work Zone & Real-Time Analytics: Driving Decision-Making from the Boardroom to the Frontline. Yosef Fried, Vice President, Strategic Alliances, Pyramid Analytics. Abstract: In this session Yosef Fried will examine how to embed data and analytics from SAP and third-party applications into personalized workspaces for all departments and individuals.

Day 3: Thursday, 17 November. 2:10 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Take your SAP Investment to the Next Level with Pyramid Analytics. Patrick Ebert, Global Technical Alliance Manager, Pyramid Analytics. Abstract: SAP out-of-the-box analytics capabilities fall short in addressing even the most basic self-service analytics needs against SAP sources like BW and S4/HANA. In this demonstration, Patrick Ebert will show how the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform can directly connect to SAP BW and HANA and rapidly create content while preserving the core functionality only thought to exist in BOBJ and SAC.

Decision Intelligence is the Next Analytics Innovation

The next major innovation in analytics is Artificial Intelligence (AI). Applying AI across Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science is what separates Decision Intelligence from traditional business intelligence tools. AI lowers the skills barrier by automating the highly technical work needed to prepare and analyze data and create and share reports and dashboards.

By uniquely combining Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science with AI guidance in a single environment, the Pyramid Platform reduces cost and complexity while accelerating growth and innovation. This enables a strategic, organization-wide approach to Business Intelligence and Analytics. The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform delivers data-driven insights for anyone to make faster, optimized decisions. The Pyramid Platform provides instant access to any data, enables automated governed self-service for any person, and serves any analytics need, from the simple to the sophisticated.

Quotes

Avi Perez, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder, Pyramid Analytics: “Business success in today’s dynamic markets requires organizations to react to trends and opportunities in real time with accuracy, speed and scale. Data drives better decisions. However, due to legacy tool limitations, integration issues and data management challenges, many SAP customers struggle to expose all the necessary data to deliver modern self-service analytic capabilities.

Pyramid has a thorough understanding of complex SAP environments; this is a result of our experience, SAP partnership, and commitment to the SAP community. The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform allows business users to get more value out of their existing SAP BW and SAP HANA investments, delivering best-in-class functionality and performance that preserves the security and governance inherent in the SAP platform – all without having to extract and duplicate the data, business logic or security in another data stack or venue.”

About Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid is what’s next in analytics. The award-winning Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform delivers insights for making faster, optimized decisions by providing direct access to any data, enabling governed self-service for any person, and meeting any analytics need in a no-code environment. The Pyramid Platform uniquely combines Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science in a single environment with AI guidance, reducing cost and complexity while accelerating growth and innovation. This enables a strategic, enterprise-wide approach to Business Intelligence and Analytics, from the simple to the sophisticated. Schedule a demo.

Pyramid Analytics is incorporated in Amsterdam and has regional headquarters in global innovation and business centers, including London, New York City, and Tel-Aviv. Our team lives worldwide because geography should not be a barrier to talent and opportunity. Investors include H.I.G. Growth Partners, Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), Sequoia Capital, and Viola Growth. Learn more at Pyramid Analytics.

