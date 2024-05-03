Home Business Wire Samsara to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on June...
Samsara to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on June 6, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”) (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ends May 4, 2024, after the U.S. market closes on Thursday, June 6, 2024. Samsara will host a live webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.


Event: Samsara’s First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Date: Thursday, June 6, 2024

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time)

A webcast replay will be accessible from the Samsara investor relations website at investors.samsara.com. The press release will be available on the Samsara investor relations website prior to the commencement of the event.

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, which is a platform that enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world’s leading organizations across construction, transportation and warehousing, field services, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and the public sector. The company’s mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Mike Chang

ir@samsara.com

Press Contact
Adam Simons

media@samsara.com

