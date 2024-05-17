The Lash Group Provides Substitute Notice of Data Incident to Affected Individuals

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Lash Group, LLC is issuing a substitute notice to individuals who may have been impacted by a data security incident. Lash Group’s parent company had previously announced a data security incident that has been fully contained.

An investigation with the assistance of law enforcement, cybersecurity experts and outside lawyers has now identified certain individuals whose personal information was involved in the incident. Lash Group maintained this information through its partnership with pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and healthcare providers in connection with patient support programs, which provide patients access to medications and therapies. In some instances, Lash Group does not have addresses for the individuals involved. Accordingly, Lash Group is issuing this press release. The personal information involved included first name, last name, date of birth, health diagnosis, and/or medications and prescriptions. There is no evidence that any of this information has been or will be publicly disclosed, or that any information was or will be misused for fraudulent purposes as a result of this incident.

For individuals seeking additional information regarding this event, a toll-free assistance line has been established. Individuals may call 1-833-918-1728 toll-free Monday through Friday from 8:30 am – 5:30 pm US Eastern Time.

Potentially affected individuals can also find additional information on how they can help protect their personal information, as well as obtain additional resources, and other information, by visiting Lash Group’s website at https://LashGroup.com/Notice.

The Lash Group and its affiliates take this incident and the security of information entrusted to them very seriously. The Lash Group is working with cybersecurity experts to reinforce its systems and information security protocols in an effort to prevent incidents like this from occurring in the future.

Contacts

Mike Iorfino



610.545.9189



mike.iorfino@cencora.com