Surf Air Mobility and Purdue University Officially Begin Privately-Backed Commuter Air Service from West Lafayette / Purdue University Airport (LAF)

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE: SRFM) (“Surf Air”), a leading regional air mobility platform, officially began scheduled commuter service on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 with a flight between West Lafayette / Purdue University Airport (LAF) and Chicago O’Hare Airport (ORD).





The flights are now open to the general public and can be booked through www.iFlySouthern.com as well as from our partner airlines at United.com, aa.com, and AlaskaAir.com.

This air service provides Purdue University’s students, faculty, staff, and families, as well as residents and businesses of Greater Lafayette, with easier, faster connections to the world via the fourth busiest airport in America (ORD) from the convenient airport immediately adjacent to Purdue’s campus (LAF).

Purdue University is supporting the air service to ensure successful ongoing operations.

The flights are operated by Southern Airways Express, the airline subsidiary of Surf Air Mobility.

About Surf Air Mobility

Surf Air Mobility is a Los Angeles-based regional air mobility platform expanding the category of regional air travel to transform flying through the power of electrification. In an effort to substantially reduce the cost and environmental impact of flying and as the owner of the largest commuter airline in the US, Surf Air Mobility intends to develop powertrain technology with its commercial partners to electrify existing fleets and bring electrified aircraft to market at scale. The management team has deep experience and expertise across aviation, electrification, and consumer technology.

About Purdue University

Purdue University is a public research institution demonstrating excellence at scale. Ranked among top 10 public universities and with two colleges in the top four in the United States, Purdue discovers and disseminates knowledge with a quality and at a scale second to none. More than 105,000 students study at Purdue across modalities and locations, including nearly 50,000 in person on the West Lafayette campus. Committed to affordability and accessibility, Purdue’s main campus has frozen tuition 13 years in a row. See how Purdue never stops in the persistent pursuit of the next giant leap — including its first comprehensive urban campus in Indianapolis, the new Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr. School of Business, and Purdue Computes — at https://www.purdue.edu/president/strategic-initiatives.

Contacts

Surf Air Mobility Press: press@surfair.com

Surf Air Mobility Investors: investors@surfair.com