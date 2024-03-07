Samsara Elevates Data Security and Privacy Standards with New Certification Achievements

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”) (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, today announced new enhancements that strengthen its commitment to data security and privacy. Samsara achieved four industry-leading ISO certifications: ISO 27001, ISO 27017, ISO 27018, and ISO 27701. The company also incorporated the Trust Services Criteria (TSC) of confidentiality into its SOC 2 scope to complement its existing TSCs of security and availability. These results build upon Samsara’s strong foundation of customer data protection and its dedication to data security and privacy management.





“ Customers at the heart of the global economy rely on Samsara to power their critical operations. These certifications are not just badges of honor; they’re a testament to our relentless pursuit of safeguarding customer data against evolving threats,” said Dave Bossio, Chief Information Security Officer at Samsara. “ By integrating the Trust Services Criteria into our SOC 2 scope and achieving these ISO certifications, we are sending a clear message: Samsara is dedicated to operating securely, reliably, and transparently.”

Dedication to Data Protection : Achieving the ISO 27001 certification reflects Samsara’s focus on maintaining well known information security standards. Recognized globally, ISO 27001 sets rigorous requirements for an Information Security Management System (ISMS), emphasizing a risk-based approach to information protection and management. This certification, executed by Schellman & Company, LLC, an ANAB and UKAS accredited Certification Body, also extends to the ISO/IEC 27017:2015 and ISO/IEC 27018:2019 standards, focusing on cloud service security and personal data protection. Further details are available in Schellman’s Certificate Directory.

Enhanced Privacy Management: Addressing the growing demands for robust privacy management, Samsara secured the ISO 27701 certification to pressure test its privacy frameworks. This certification allows Samsara to process personally identifiable information (PII) with confidence and underscores its dedication to confidentiality and careful handling of our customers' data.

Addressing the growing demands for robust privacy management, Samsara secured the ISO 27701 certification to pressure test its privacy frameworks. This certification allows Samsara to process personally identifiable information (PII) with confidence and underscores its dedication to confidentiality and careful handling of our customers’ data. Commitment to Future Excellence: In line with its strategy to bolster its security posture, Samsara is actively working toward a verified StateRAMP offering, currently listed as ‘In Process’. This effort is part of Samsara’s plan to evolve its security standards and demonstrates its extensive data security practices.

For more information about Samsara’s security and privacy practices, please visit its Trust Center and Privacy Center.

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, which is a platform that enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world’s leading organizations across construction, transportation and warehousing, field services, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and the public sector. The company’s mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

