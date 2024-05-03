Home Business Wire Prism Visual Software Acquires Advantage Route Systems
MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prism Visual Software, Inc. (“Prism” or “the Company”), a leading provider of direct store delivery (“DSD”) and route accounting software to manufacturers and distributors, today announced that it has acquired Advantage Route Systems, Inc. (“Advantage Route Systems” or “ARS”), another leader in the route delivery software space.

The acquisition of ARS and its suite of modern, scalable software solutions complements Prism’s existing portfolio of products and will help to further the Company’s organic growth plans, expanding Prism’s addressable market, use cases, and geographical reach.

“ARS has a proven track record of providing high-quality service, well-designed products, and creative solutions that meet the needs of distribution customers across the world,” said Craig Mordi, Chief Executive Officer of Prism. “We believe that ARS’s highly-configurable, well-architected suite of Mango One solutions represent a strong platform from which to scale Prism’s existing software and services. We look forward to the continued growth and success of both companies.”

“I believe that we have found an excellent partner in Prism,” said David Kroutil, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of ARS. “At ARS, we have always placed our customers and employees first. With the growing demand for better and more powerful software, teaming up with Prism allows us to grow and offer a more complete family of products to our customers. I am excited to see the continued progress and innovation as we bring together two of the leading companies in the industry.”

The transaction closed on April 16, 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Prism (www.prismvs.com) is a leading provider of DSD and route accounting software to manufacturers and distributors globally. Founded in 1998 and based in Melville, NY, Prism has customers in various industries such as beverages, food, gas, and water treatment. Prism is a portfolio company of Iron Creek Partners LLC (www.ironcreek.com), a Santa Fe, NM based private investment firm.

Advantage Route Systems (www.AdvantageRoute.com) is a leading provider of DSD and route accounting software to manufacturers and distributors across 22 countries. Founded in 1994 and based in Turlock, CA, ARS serves customers in many industries, with particular focus on beverage, propane, oil recycling, and bottled water.

Contacts

Iron Creek Partners LLC

Jeff Montagna, (949) 547‐5201

Email: press@ironcreek.com

