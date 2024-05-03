Home Business Wire Omnicell to Present at the BofA Securities 2024 Health Care Conference
Business Wire

Omnicell to Present at the BofA Securities 2024 Health Care Conference

di Business Wire

FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq:OMCL), a leader in transforming the pharmacy care delivery model, will present at the BofA Securities 2024 Health Care Conference in Las Vegs, NV, on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at 3:40 p.m. PT.


Live and archived webcasts of the presentation will be available through the Omnicell website at: https://ir.omnicell.com/events-and-presentations/

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming pharmacy care through outcomes-centric innovation designed to optimize clinical and business outcomes across all settings of care. Through a comprehensive portfolio of robotics, smart devices, software, and expert services, Omnicell solutions are helping healthcare facilities worldwide to uncover cost savings, improve labor efficiency, establish new revenue streams, enhance supply chain control, support compliance, and move closer to the industry-defined vision of the Autonomous Pharmacy. To learn more, visit omnicell.com.

OMNICELL and the Omnicell logo are registered trademarks of Omnicell, Inc. or one of its subsidiaries.

OMCL-E

Contacts

Kathleen Nemeth

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

ir@omnicell.com

