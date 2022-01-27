SAIC Receives Perfect Score in Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index for Fourth Consecutive Year

Company earns highest score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s annual assessment of LGBTQ workplace equality

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) today announced that it received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for the fourth year running. The CEI benchmarking survey and report measures corporate policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) workplace equality.

As in the previous three years, SAIC satisfied all of the foundation’s CEI criteria and earned a 100% ranking and the foundation’s designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

“At SAIC, we are committed to increasing the diversity of our workforce and enabling all employees to thrive,” said Michelle O’Hara, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at SAIC. “This recognition by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for our work in supporting our colleagues in the LGBTQ+ community is incredibly meaningful. We have made a concerted effort to support LGBTQ+ people within our company by giving them opportunities to grow and advance at SAIC. Their success is our success as a company.”

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign, America’s largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for LGBTQ+ people. The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars: Non-discrimination policies across business entities; equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families; supporting an inclusive culture; and corporate social responsibility.

“Ensuring that every member of our SAIC workforce has the freedom to be their authentic selves is at the core of being recognized as a best place to work for LGBTQ+ equality,” said Jeff Raver, business development director for SAIC Naval Business Unit and executive sponsor of the SAIC Equality Alliance, SAIC’s employee resource group supporting LGBTQ+ issues. “HRC has set the standard with the Corporate Equality Index, and SAIC is pleased HRC has recognized all we do for our LGBTQ+ employees.”

“We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad,” said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign senior vice president of programs, research and training. “But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere. Congratulations to SAIC for achieving the title of ‘best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality’ and working to advance inclusion in the workplace.”

The full CEI report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation’s technology transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, digital, artificial intelligence and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers’ missions.

We are more than 26,500 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. SAIC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion, which is core to our values and important to attract and retain exceptional talent. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has pro forma annual revenues of approximately $7.1 billion.​​​​ For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release contain or are based on “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “guidance,” and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Legal Proceedings” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at saic.com or on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC’s expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.

Contacts

Brad Bass

240.418.0168 | publicrelations@saic.com