Ryder Named Leader in the 2021 Gartner ‘Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics, North America’ Report

Recognized for Proprietary Technology, Last-Mile Delivery, and Cross-Border Solutions

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces that it is positioned in the “Leader” category for the 2021 “Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics, North America” research report by Gartner, a leading information technology research and advisory company. The report evaluates 19 third-party logistics (3PL) providers in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico based on capabilities, strategies, services, and customer-preferred operating models. The Leader category includes those positioned highest in Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

“Now, more than ever, shippers are turning to 3PLs as strategic partners with the pandemic having underscored just how critical it is for supply chains to be resilient in the face of disruption,” says Steve Sensing, president of supply chain solutions for Ryder. “The key is to work with a 3PL committed to investing in and deploying best-in-breed technologies that work together to increase operational efficiency across the supply chain and create a competitive advantage for customers, ultimately improving the end-consumer experience. Over the past 15 months, we have worked tirelessly to help customers ramp up their last-mile delivery solutions to keep pace with skyrocketing e-commerce demands, while also providing cross-border solutions to help customers gain greater control over their inventory and speed their products to market.”

According to Gartner, “One major differentiating capability for this Magic Quadrant is the 3PL’s ability to demonstrate agility, adaptability, and resilience throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. As with any major disruptive event, customer needs became quite fluid, and responding quickly to those rapidly changing needs is a key critical factor. Providers that successfully demonstrated agility, adaptability and resiliency through the crisis were able to provide better support to their customers. That support was instrumental in helping customers deliver on the strategic imperatives of their organization. Vendors that were able to identify key logistics trends and demonstrate concise, deliberate and effective action taken in response to those trends scored higher in the Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.”

The Gartner Magic Quadrant description states, “Leaders rate well on the highly weighted criteria for both Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. These strong performing and full-service 3PLs offer a broader portfolio of logistics functions and typically value-added services that span the end-to-end supply chain and have specific industry variations that customers can leverage. They understand North American logistics market drivers, regional nuances and customer needs, and translate that understanding into service offerings that are locally fit for purpose and supported by the use of leading technologies. Leaders have well-structured strategies and business models that support the continued expansion of their regional capabilities and service coverage. Customers trust and rely on Leaders to help them achieve top logistics performance within the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.”

That is why Ryder continues to make strategic investments in technology and service across its business in order to provide competitive advantages and drive business outcomes for its customers. In addition, the company launched RyderVentures, a corporate venture capital fund, created to invest in start-up companies tackling disruptions driven by accelerating demand for e-commerce fulfillment, asset sharing, next-generation vehicles, automation, and data analytics, among others. Ryder’s goal is to identify earlier in the process those innovative technologies that address customer pain points and then work alongside the start-ups developing them to speed solutions to market.

Ryder has been a Leader in the “Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics, North America” since 2017.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used vehicle sales, professional drivers, transportation services, freight brokerage, warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and last mile delivery services, to some world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 235,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 300 warehouses encompassing approximately 64 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

