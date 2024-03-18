Ryan Named One of the UK’s Best Workplaces™ by Great Place to Work® for Fifth Consecutive Year

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has been recognised as one of the 2024 Best Workplaces™ in the UK by Great Place to Work®, ranking 28 in the Large Organisation category on this year’s list. This is the first year Ryan has met the large size organisation criteria in the UK, following last year’s success in the Medium Organisation category and previous recognitions in the Small Organisation category.





Over the past year, Ryan has continued its growth in the UK, including the strategic acquisition of research and development (R&D) tax relief consulting firm, Indigo Consulting Group Ltd. This acquisition has bolstered the Firm’s Innovation Funding practice in the UK by presenting a construction R&D specialty offering, welcoming seven new team members and a new office location.

“It is a great privilege to again be named as one of the Best Workplaces in the UK, especially as we move up from the medium- to large-sized organisation category. This recognition is a testament to our continual efforts to enhance our workplace culture and create an inclusive, fulfilling, and innovative place to work,” said Ryan President of European and Asia-Pacific Operations, Jon C. Sweet. “This award would not be possible without the dedicated Ryan team members who are engaged and resilient and live by our values. It is a pleasure working with you all to achieve our goals.”

To create the 2024 UK’s Best Workplaces list, Great Place to Work performed rigorous evaluations of team member survey responses alongside Culture Audit™ submissions from leaders at each company. They use these data insights to benchmark the effectiveness of companies’ team member value propositions against the culture their team members experience. Those businesses that achieve the highest scores after evaluation receive Best Workplaces status.

“Year after year, it’s truly inspiring to witness a growing number of organisations earn a spot on our UK’s Best Workplaces list. We’ve seen our clients’ Trust Index scores increase, meaning the bar for being on this list is getting higher,” said Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work UK. “This recognition highlights companies across the UK that excel in fostering high levels of trust in leadership, instilling pride in their workforce, and cultivating strong camaraderie among colleagues. These crucial elements collectively contribute to creating workplaces where employees feel they can truly be themselves and thrive in a supportive environment. Congratulations to Ryan for being part of our 2024 UK’s Best Workplaces list.”

Ryan offers many programmes and benefits for the overall well-being of its team members, including the RyanTHRIVE programme. RyanTHRIVE takes a comprehensive approach to well-being with programmes and learning modules covering career, physical, financial, and emotional health. Through our industry-leading myRyan programme, team members are given the flexibility to work where, when, and in what manner best promotes increased efficiency and effectiveness. With a clear understanding of expectations and accountabilities, Ryan team members are given the ownership of their time and flexibility to flourish in their professional and personal lives simultaneously. Additionally, Ryan offers wellness benefits that include a comprehensive healthcare programme, fitness subsidy, and employee assistance programme, to name a few.

The complete list of winning companies can be found here.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. In 2022, they launched the first-ever annual UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing list of organisations that stood out as delivering exceptional well-being support for their employees across all levels and departments.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. The Firm provides an integrated suite of international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including cost management, compliance, consulting, technology and transformation, and innovation funding. Ryan is an 11-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognised as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 4,800 professionals and associates serves over 30,000 clients in more than 80 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com/europe.

