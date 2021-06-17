Robotics Business Review Announces 2021 RBR50 Robotics Innovation Award Winners

The RBR50 awards honor technology, business, and market innovations, as well as the robotics and automation organizations worldwide that were responsible for them.

CLEVELAND & BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#innovation–Business-to-business publisher WTWH Media today announced the winners of the 2021 RBR50 Robotics Innovation Awards. Produced by Robotics Business Review for over twelve years, the annual RBR50 list celebrates forward-thinking organizations and their original, impactful creations. Recognized throughout the world, the RBR50 awards are also a critical measure of robotics sector growth.

“For the robotics sector, the role, importance, and impact of innovation has never been greater,” said Dan Kara, Vice President of Robotics at WTWH Media. “With this year’s RBR50 Robotics Innovation Awards, Robotics Business Review highlights those critical innovations, and the organizations responsible for them, that will spur the development of new robotics solutions and drive robotics adoption forward.”

The RBR50 Robotics Innovation Awards are presented for the following classes of innovation:

Business and Management – Initiatives or practices that enhance a company’s commercial standing, foster robotics industry growth, or benefit society.

Technology, Products and Services – New commercial solutions that have the potential to positively impact markets or the whole robotics sector.

Application and Market – Industry-specific, newly developed applications that deliver value, provide entry to new markets, or improve performance over existing approaches (such as by improving productivity, increasing quality, or reducing cost).

