Roblox Reports May 2021 Key Metrics

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX), a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences, today released its May 2021 key metrics.

May 2021 Key Metrics

Daily active users (DAU) were 43.0 million, up 28% from May of last year and down 1% from 43.3 million in April 2021.

Hours engaged were 3.2 billion, up 9% year over year and up 1% from 3.2 billion in April 2021.

Bookings are estimated to be between $216 million and $219 million, up 24% – 26% year over year.

Average Bookings per DAU are estimated to be between $5.02 and $5.09, down 2% – 3% year over year.

Revenue is estimated to be between $149 million – $151 million, up 123% – 126% year over year.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The estimated May 2021 Key Metrics and expectations about seasonality and user trends are forward looking statements and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including in our registration statement on Form S-1 filed with, and declared effective by, the SEC, and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC, including our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as well as other unknown or unpredictable factors. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments may cause our views to change. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

About Roblox

Roblox’s mission is to build a human co-experience platform that enables shared experiences among billions of users. Every day, tens of millions of people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of millions of creators. We believe in building a safe, civil, and diverse community—one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world. For more information, please visit corp.roblox.com.

ROBLOX and the Roblox logo are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Roblox Corporation in the United States and other countries. © 2021 Roblox Corporation. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Anna Yen



Roblox Investor Relations



ir@roblox.com

Desiree Fish



Roblox Corporate Communications



press@roblox.com