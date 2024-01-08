Revolutionizing Network Intelligence: Windstream Wholesale unveils self-service wavelength Route Creator

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Windstream Wholesale, a leading provider of advanced optical technology solutions, has announced a game-changing network intelligence tool within its iconnect customer portal empowering users to design their own wavelength routes.





Integrated into the Windstream Wholesale’s iconnect customer portal, the Route Creator tool elevates customer control, granting a clear landscape of accessible wave routes on the Windstream Intelligent Converged Optical Network (ICON). Customers can easily evaluate up to five wavelength route options, enhancing their network management capabilities.

Customers can view information on mileage, latency, and number of network hops aligned to each route option. Additionally, the route tool enables the user to customize the route options by selectively adding route diversity as necessary. The self-service tool also seamlessly integrates into the iconnect customer portal turning the desired design into a quote, making the process faster and more efficient than ever before.

One of the most noteworthy and valuable features for customers is the capability to export available route options to KMZ files. This empowers network planners to download their route designs for operational review and business coordination. The Route Creator will be available to Windstream Wholesale customers at the end of January.

“ Windstream Wholesale is dedicated to shaping the future of technology and network intelligence,” said Joe Scattareggia, president of Windstream Wholesale. “ Equally important is our commitment to eliminating barriers and service obstacles for our customers. We ensure complete network visibility and expedite connections based on our customers’ needs.”

Windstream Wholesale delivers high-capacity optical services over its Intelligent Converged Optical Network (ICON), which provides open and disaggregated networking infrastructure, enabling wholesale and enterprise technology customers to select unique custom routes, maintain operational insights with Windstream’s Network Intelligence functions, and place their networks closer to the edge to better serve end-users.

To view the Windstream Wholesale network, visit https://www.windstreamwholesale.com/network-expansion/.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings is a privately held communications and software company. Windstream Wholesale is an innovative optical technology leader that creates deep partnerships with carriers, content and media providers, federal government agencies, and Fortune 100 companies to deliver fast and flexible, customized wave and transport solutions. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamwholesale.com. Follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.

Category: Wholesale

Contacts

Windstream Wholesale

Scott Morris, 501-748-5342



scott.l.morris@windstream.com