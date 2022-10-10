Revation Systems Announces Company Name Change to LinkLive; Reaffirms Commitment to Transform Customer Engagement

The company accelerates innovation as a trusted customer engagement provider, re-imagining the brand with new emphasis on its LinkLive platform.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Revation Systems, a customer engagement platform provider for the most regulated U.S. industries such as healthcare and banking, has formally changed its name to LinkLive; the name of its purpose-built, secure digital communications platform. With a 20-year track record, the upgraded brand represents the company’s continued journey to deliver trusted, modern customer experiences and engagement leveraging artificial intelligence (“AI”). LinkLive was co-founded by industry veteran CEO Perry Price, and was bootstrapped to profitability before its acquisition by Invictus Growth Partners (“Invictus”) in February of this year. LinkLive is now trusted by over 750 customers across the country.

For nearly 20 years, the company has been innovating the LinkLive platform to extend beyond a contact center solution and transactional customer interactions into a comprehensive customer engagement platform that creates meaningful and trusted experiences to meet modern consumer expectations. This now includes AI features that enable smart engagement and anticipate needs using knowledge systems and bot assistance to streamline everyday interactions.

“Congratulations to our partners at LinkLive on their 20-year success, vision, and commitment to further transform trusted employee and customer engagement,” said Giovanni Mastronardi, President, Enterprise Banking Group at CSI. “As the expectations of today’s consumers shift, delivering better digital experiences becomes a business necessity. The LinkLive platform offers that level of innovation with a high degree of security and trust, which is critical for businesses in highly regulated markets.”

“The rebranding to LinkLive marks a milestone toward our commitment to provide the most trusted customer engagement platform. Across the board, industries are shifting to modern digital communications that foster positive experiences while building lasting relationships,” said CEO and Co-founder Perry Price. “We’ve continually grown in the healthcare and banking industries and are poised to bring the same level of excellence to customer and employee experiences in other markets. LinkLive is the trusted platform for companies elevating their customer interaction model from a traditional, mostly transactional model to a modern digital communications strategy that emphasizes a better experience and customer engagement to build trust.”

According to a 2021 Celent report, LinkLive is differentiated in the market and offers the most complete solution which includes not only digital customer engagement, but also additional capabilities like workforce management, digital appointment booking, live chat with co-browsing, chatbots, integration into an organization’s existing infrastructure, and more on a single platform.

“LinkLive is the most secure and trusted digital engagement platform,” said John DeLoche, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Invictus. “As we invest in additional platform innovations leveraging machine learning, LinkLive continues to win the trust of customers who demand high performance with stringent security requirements.”

In 2022 thus far, LinkLive has been fueled by rapid growth and achievements, including:

The company partnered with Invictus in March 2022, providing significant growth capital investment to accelerate the vision for LinkLive. Expansion of C-Suite Management Team: To aid in the company’s continued momentum, LinkLive announced a new C-Suite leadership team, including Chief Operating Officer Eric LeBow, Chief Product Officer Patrick Reetz, Chief Revenue Officer Jason Hills, and Chief Marketing Officer Martin Doettling to further drive the company’s vision and market success.

LinkLive hit a new milestone of over 600 banks and credit unions using the LinkLive platform to enable modern customer experiences and deeper customer engagement. Onboarded 8,000+ Health Insurance Brokers: As the health insurance industry found itself racing to meet CMS compliance deadlines for October 1st, 2022, LinkLive has become the market-leading platform to help independent brokers comply with secured and recorded communications.

“LinkLive is defining the highest standards for innovation, security and trust in digital engagement,” said William Nettles, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Invictus. “We are honored to support Perry and the entire LinkLive team on their mission.”

