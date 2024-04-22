REPLY: Value Based Medicine Is Born, the Platform Created by Laife Reply for IEO That Makes Patient Care Increasingly Personalised and Appropriate

TURIN, Italy–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Laife Reply, a company within the Reply Group focused on using AI, Big Data and Machine Learning to innovate preventive healthcare and treatment processes has developed, in collaboration with IEO (European Institute of Oncology), the Value Based Medicine (VBM), a web platform to support the patient care cycle.





The platform’s objective is to use clinical information to predict, through statistical and artificial intelligence models, the outcomes of therapeutic and interventional treatment options, prioritising the patient’s quality of life, both in terms of health and psychophysical well-being.

The project by Laife Reply and IEO embodies the principles of value-based medicine. It implements, in a software platform, methods for measuring the improvement of patient care outcomes. These methods are derived not only from the analysis of clinical data produced during the treatment of the pathology, but also from the analysis of the patient’s quality of life resulting from it. The goal of value-based medicine is to create more “value” for patients, enabling them to have a better quality of life, while at the same time ensuring the appropriateness of care.

Among the main distinctive features of the platform is the ability to determine the probability of post-operative complications through artificial intelligence models, monitoring the patient’s health status through periodic surveys, and supporting the patient by showing them the subsequent checkpoints of their care pathway. The AI tools adopted allow dynamically defining predictive models for each patient, effectively creating a personalised value measurement pathway.

The platform was first implemented with urological surgery data starting in 2019 and subsequently applied to breast and thoracic surgery. The Institute’s goal is to extend it to all surgeries so that VBM can become a “general purpose” platform.

Since September 2023, IEO has started the certification process of the platform as a medical device. In addition, in November 2023, VBM received the Agenas (National Agency for Regional Health Services) and Sics (Italian Society of Scientific and Health Communication) Award for Innovation in Digital Health. Thanks to ongoing developments, supported by the IEO working group and Laife Reply’s technological expertise, the project is significantly contributing to improving access to healthcare services and the quality of care, ensuring citizens receive personalised and attentive care, delivered with increasing efficiency. Tangibility, sustainability, and replicability are the main qualities recognised in the platform that have led to its recognition.

Finally, it is essential for the digital transformation undertaken by the Institute that the VBM platform integrates with the Clinical Data Platform, CDP, the IEO Datalake of clinical data and real-world data, also developed by Laife Reply, which represents for IEO the interoperable digital ecosystem for the care, prevention, and research of oncological pathologies.

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialised companies supporting key European industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of big data, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com

Laife Reply

Laife Reply, a company within the Reply group, operates in the Health, Welfare, and Pharma sectors and develops artificial intelligence solutions ranging from Medical Imaging, Drug Discovery, Digital Therapeutics to Natural Language Processing for the analysis of unstructured data.

