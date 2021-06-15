Red Hat Migration Toolkit for Virtualization Makes Cloud-Native Migration an Achievable Reality

Red Hat’s migration toolkit for virtualization helps migrate virtualized workloads at scale across the open hybrid cloud

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red Hat, Inc., the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, today announced the general availability of Red Hat’s migration toolkit for virtualization to help organizations accelerate open hybrid cloud strategies by making it easier to migrate existing workloads to modern infrastructure in a streamlined, wholesale manner. By bringing mission-critical applications based on virtual machines (VMs) to Red Hat OpenShift, IT organizations can experience a smoother, more scalable modernization experience while mitigating potential risks and downtime.

As more and more companies embrace containers and cloud-native technologies, IT organizations are tasked with addressing existing systems and workloads, many of which may run on infrastructure or resources that aren’t compatible with the realities of modern computing. Modernizing these deployments can be time consuming, costly and overwhelming for developers, IT operations teams and business users without the necessary tools.

In an effort to help organizations break down application barriers between traditional and cloud-native workloads, Red Hat announced OpenShift Virtualization in 2020. With OpenShift Virtualization, Red Hat brought traditional application stacks forward into a layer of open innovation, enabling customers to truly transform at their own speed.

As this trend continues, Red Hat is working with customers and partners to modernize and migrate projects to help enable cloud-native capabilities through migration toolkits that come with OpenShift. These offerings now include the migration toolkit for virtualization by Red Hat, which helps migrate VMs at scale to Red Hat OpenShift. This gives organizations the ability to more easily access workloads running on virtual machines, while developing new cloud-native applications. Migrations are performed in a few simple steps, first by providing source and destination credentials, then mapping the source and destination infrastructure and creating a choreographed plan and finally, executing the migration effort.

Modernization at scale, every step of the way

Modernization does not happen overnight. System administrators and developers are often the point teams driving digital transformation and, relatedly, Kubernetes adoption. By bringing together modern and traditional applications, Red Hat is able to provide a consistent operational and management experience across all applications regardless of where they live or the underlying infrastructure.

With Red Hat’s migration toolkit for virtualization, organizations will benefit from a migration plan with new on-premise migration analytics capabilities that help find potential migration issues before executing. When selecting VMs to migrate, the migration toolkit for virtualization will automatically highlight any potential issues and provide information on how to solve them when possible. VMs can then be filtered down by names, folders or other parameters to review all VMs related to specific applications. Once VMs are selected, organizations may launch their automated migration – letting Red Hat do the work.

The migration toolkit for virtualization adds to Red Hat’s existing toolkits, which include:

Migration toolkit for applications : offers an assembly of open source tools for large-scale application modernization and migration. The tooling consists of multiple individual components that support each phase of a migration process. Supported migrations include application platform upgrades, migrations to a cloud-native deployment environment and migrations from several commercial products to Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform or Red Hat build of Quarkus.

: offers an assembly of open source tools for large-scale application modernization and migration. The tooling consists of multiple individual components that support each phase of a migration process. Supported migrations include application platform upgrades, migrations to a cloud-native deployment environment and migrations from several commercial products to Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform or Red Hat build of Quarkus. Migration toolkit for containers: migrates stateful and stateless applications from a source cluster to a target cluster. The toolkit was originally built to help the migration from Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3 to 4, but it can also be used between OpenShift Container Platform 4 clusters, helping reallocate applications and increasing workload mobility.

Migrations in the upstream

Red Hat is invested in providing the open source community with the tools and practices required to help accelerate applications and infrastructure to Kubernetes. Earlier this year, Red Hat and IBM Research announced Konveyor – an open source community aimed at helping modernize and migrate workloads to open hybrid cloud by building tools, identifying patterns and providing advice on how to bring cloud-native transformation across IT. With the tools provided by Konveyor, Red Hat has been able to bring a supported version to life with migration toolkit for virtualization.

Supporting Quotes

James Labocki, senior director of product management, Red Hat

“Red Hat strongly believes in the power of Kubernetes and Linux containers as the foundation of digital transformation but we know that the leap to cloud-native technologies can be intimidating. With Red Hat’s migration toolkit for virtualization, we’re aiming to make the arduous process of moving your virtual machines to containers simpler and more efficient while minimizing risk. ”

Additional Resources

Check out this migration toolkit for virtualization demo at Red Hat OpenShift Commons to learn more

Learn more about our migration toolkits here

Learn more about OpenShift Virtualization

Read more about Konveyor here

Connect with Red Hat

About Red Hat, Inc.

Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver reliable and high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Red Hat helps customers integrate new and existing IT applications, develop cloud-native applications, standardize on our industry-leading operating system, and automate, secure, and manage complex environments. Award-winning support, training, and consulting services make Red Hat a trusted adviser to the Fortune 500. As a strategic partner to cloud providers, system integrators, application vendors, customers, and open source communities, Red Hat can help organizations prepare for the digital future.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company or its parent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Red Hat, the Red Hat logo, JBoss, and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Chelsea Lawrence



clawrence@redhat.com

(252)-622-8406